Naturgy announces investments from 6,400 million to 2027 and an OPA car for 10% of its capital

Naturgy announced this Thursday investments of 6,400 million in its new 2025-2027 strategic plan, 10% more, and a public acquisition offer (OPA) voluntarily for 10% of its capital to gain liquidity and return to the main stock market indices .

The OPA, valued at about 2.5 billion, will be launched at a price of 26.5 euros per share, 9% above the closing price on Wednesday. All reference shareholders are expected to go proportionally to their participation in capital. Also the CVC funds (ally with the March family) and GIP, which have been wanting to sell their 20%packages for some time.

“The objective of this novel measure is to be receded by the Free Float [porcentaje del capital que cotiza libremente en bolsa] Up to an adequate level, which allows Naturgy to return to the main stock market indices, especially those of the MSCI family, returning to the market the shared shares, with flexibility and without a certain calendar, ”explains the company in a statement.

After the OPA, the shares will be sold in the market, in a process that “will be managed by Naturgy itself with flexibility and without a certain calendar.” The company has already received a recommendation from the National Securities Market (CNMV) recommendation to raise its liquidity. The exit of these indices caused a decrease in the price of the Spanish multinational.

The new strategic plan of the group concentrates 75% of the investment in Spain, compared to 55% of the previous plan. Of those 6,400 million investments, which do not include “potential opportunities for inorganic growth”, 50% will be allocated to the network business, and 30%, to renewable. The medium expected net profit during the period for the first gas and third electric of the country will be around 1.9 billion annually.

Near the record

The company that presides over Francisco Reynés also presented its annual results on Thursday, with a net profit of 1,901 million, only 4.3% below the record of 1986 million of 2023, despite a year marked by prices of the prices of the lower energy, both in gas and electricity. The gross exploitation result (EBITDA) was 5,365 million, 2% less. Regulated activities contributed 53% and liberalized, 47%. Investments reached 2,280 million, mainly in renewable developments and networks.

Together with these ads, the group has reported that at the Shareholders Board of March 25 it will propose to expand its Board of Directors up to 16 members, “according to the principle of proportional representation”, compared to the current twelve. The main reason is to give one more vowel to the Fund IFM, owner of 16% and willing to buy more shares, which will have two counselors (now has one). But not to dilute the other reference partners, the presence for La Caixa (owner of 27%, and that will have four), and that of the GIP and CVC funds, will also be extended in a vowel, which will have Three representatives each.

With those 16 members (three of them independent), the Council will be more numerous than the CNMV recommends, which believes “advisable to have between five and fifteen members.” The recommendation that at least half of the vowels are independent will continue to be broadly breached.

The Council will also propose the renewal of the directors with the defeated mandate: Isabel Estepé, by Criteriacaixa; Raj Rao and Lucy Chadwick, by Blackrock; Javier de Jaime, by CVC, and Helena Herrero as Independent.

The Board of Directors of the Company has agreed to update the dividend policy, setting the corresponding to 2024 at 1.6 euros per share. The new strategic plan contemplates continuing to gradually update the compensation to the shareholder until it placed it at 1.9 euros per share in 2027.