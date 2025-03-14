Naturgy continues forward With the self-ope of 2,332 million euros which aims to launch about 10% of its capital to raise its ‘free-float’ (floating capital) in the 15% environment after having published this Friday the previous announcement of the operation in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Energy has reported that, as of Thursday, March 13, has received commitments to accept the offer in its entirety by the shareholders holding representative actions of more than 10% of the capital of society.

Energy auto-op will offer a consideration of 26.50 euros per sharewhich raises the maximum total amount to be disbursed by Naturgy at 2,332 million euros.

The offer, which is formulated as a sale of shares, He addresses all shareholders Naturgy and extends to the acquisition of a maximum of 88 million own titles, totally subscribed and disbursed, representative of 9.08% of its social capital and their voting rights, the group has highlighted in the previous announcement of the operation.









In this way, the consideration offered by Naturgy to the holders of their own actions is 26.50 euros per title And it will be paid entirely in cash, the maximum total amount to be disbursed by energy at 2,332 million euros – taking into account the 88 million Naturgy titles to which the offer effectively extends.

The price of the offer will not be reduced if Naturgy will make any distribution of ordinary or extraordinary dividends, reservations or any other distribution to its shareholders prior to liquidation of the operation, either ordinary or extraordinary, on account or complementary.

In this context, the group has assured that it has available the necessary funds to fully satisfy the supply of the offer.

In particular, the offer price will be paid without deducting the dividend for gross amount of 0.60 euros per share that is planned to be agreed by the Naturgy General Meeting on March 25, for its payment as of April 9, 2025.

However, society intends that its actions continue admitted to negotiation In the stock exchanges in which they are currently, it has made it clear that the offer does not have as its purpose the exclusion of negotiation of the company’s titles.