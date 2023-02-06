On Monday, regions in Turkey witnessed an earthquake measuring 7.4 degrees in the city of Kahramanmaraş, in the south of the country.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soilo said that Kahramanmaraş, Hatay and Osmaniye were the cities most affected by the earthquake, which preliminary estimates indicate that at least 15 people died.
Why is Turkey a hot spot for earthquakes?
- Most of Turkey lies on the Anatolian tectonic plate, which is sandwiched between the Eurasian and Arabian plates.
- Turkey is located between the Arabian plate, which is moving northward at a rate of about one inch per year, and the Eurasian plate, which is a relatively immovable crust.
- This leads to pressure on Turkey, which stands on several fault lines, according to the Turkish newspaper “Sabah” in a previous report.
- The most devastating fault line in Turkey is the North Anatolian fault line, where the Anatolian and Eurasian plates meet.
- The Northern Anatolian Fault Line runs from just south of Istanbul all the way to northeastern Turkey.
- The East Anatolia Rift Line also extends about 650 km from the highlands of eastern Turkey to the Mediterranean Sea, where it turns south and finally meets the Great Rift separating the African and Arabian plates.
- The slip fault formed millions of years ago when the Arabian Plate was pushing the Anatolian Plate to the northwest.
- Western Turkey is also affected by another small tectonic plate, the Aegean Plate.
- It is worth noting that in late November, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northwest Turkey, leaving about 50 injured and causing limited damage, according to Turkish ambulance services.
- January 2020 also saw a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig region, killing more than 40 people.
- In October of the same year, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and injuring more than a thousand others.
