Nature White daffodils spread on meadows like snow in a small village in Switzerland – Video shows flowering

The village of Glion is known as the white veil for its daffodils covering the slopes.

The mountain on the slopes in the village of Glion in Switzerland is a road named after the daffodils: Route Des Narcisses. And no wonder, for the meadows glowing white in full bloom are a magnificent and memorable sight. The locals call the flower glory “snow of May”.

Flower meadows can be found on the slopes in the village of Glion, above the town of Montreaux.

The flowering has attracted tourists since the 19th century, when, in addition to the beauty of the meadows, music and dance performances were served as entertainment, according to the news agency Reuters.

The area covered by daffodil meadows has, of course, shrunk over the decades due to human activities, but they are still to be admired.

The village of Glion has also been known as a spa and healing place since the late 19th century. In the village there is a clinic in Valmont, where it is said that he has spent his last years elsewhere as well Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim.