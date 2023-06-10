Nature | What birds live in your coop? The annual bonga weekend begins

You can participate in Pönttöbonga by reporting your observation using the online form.

BirdLife Finland Pönttöbongaus will take place this weekend.

In the event, information is gathered about terns and their nesting. In the bird nesting event, we find out how many birds are nesting in bird nests this year and how bird nesting has progressed.

You can participate in the bird nesting by informing BirdLife Finland which bird nests are in your yard or other observation site and which species are nesting in the nests or have nested this year.

Pönttö bongause has been organized since 2013. Last year, observations were collected from almost 5,000 places. In total, the information of more than 40,000 pöntös was reported.

Anyone and anywhere in Finland can participate in bongaus. The place of observation can be, for example, a yard, plot or summer cottage. You do not need to register for the event separately.

Observations of ponttö birds can be reported at www.ponttobongaus.fi or by postcard. Prizes will be drawn among the participants. The results of Pönttöbongaus can be followed on the event’s website. The final results will be available on Monday.