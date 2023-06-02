Nature | UPM Metsä is planning logging on the scenic island of Saimaa – The hikers were destroyed

According to Greenpeace’s forest manager, the forest giant is destroying the island forest of Rokansaari, which is valuable for camping and protection, with its planned fellings. According to Metsäyhtiö, protection zones will be left on the banks of water bodies, and it is not about any huge clear-cuts.

in South Savo Rokansaari, located in Puumala, is considered one of Saimaa’s paradise islands, and its sandy beaches in particular are popular among summer vacationers. Now UPM Metsä is planning logging in the forests it owns there.

According to the forest company, terrain planning has already been done on the island. This can be seen, for example, as red bands on some trees. The felling area is about 30 hectares.

“Two-thirds of the fellings are harvesting and thinning. Operations similar to open felling, such as cutting seed trees, removal of overgrowth and strip cutting, are carried out in an area of ​​approximately 6 hectares,” describes UPM Metsä’s environmental manager Tuomas Karaaccording to which, in addition to the above, other processing is also planned to be carried out.

Soft water Many of the hikers who visit Rokasaari during the summer were downright shocked when they heard about UPM’s logging plans.

Greenpeace forest manager Matti Liimatainen distributes regular publications about logging in Finland to Twitter.

This time, however, his publication about Rokansaari gathered reactions, some of which were exceptionally strong.

“The publication spread like wildfire within an hour. Many people really know the island, because it is mentioned in travel guides.”

Forest giant announced after the discussion that arose around the Twitter post that logging on the island is not relevant for the time being.

The forest company does not intend to back down on its logging intentions, although it intends to discuss the planned logging with various parties. According to Kara, the company understands the criticism that has been given about the island’s logging intentions.

Rokansaari is about 540 hectares in size, and most of it is pine forest. In addition to UPM, forest owners on the island include private forest owners.

Liimatainen still considers the forest giant’s logging intentions on the island, which is valuable for camping and conservation, to be special. He believes that UPM is destroying the valuable island forest with its logging.

“Why do you have to get wood from a place like that, if there is more wood in Finland than ever?” he ponders.

According to Liimatainen, UPM would have done logging on the island last summer, the traces of which would have “really looked ugly”, especially in the ridge area and by the water bodies.

In the terrain, you can find red ribbons with which pine trees are marked.

UPM Metsän According to Liimatainen, the logging area on Rokansaar is marked on the terrain map as a nature reserve. Lietvesi is an important habitat for the Saimaa norpa, and it should be to the Natura 2000 program.

Liimatainen points out the protection label in question, which according to him does not really protect the forest from logging in Rokansaari. The forest may be classified as protected in Finland, even if there are no restrictions on logging in the forest, Liimatainen clarifies.

“The forest is only protected from buildings and not from logging,” he says, citing the case of Rokansaari as an example.

“If Karpo still made programs, he would make this one. Like, how the hell is this possible. It is claimed that there is a protected forest, even though it is not.”

A large part of the island is pine forest.

UPM Metsän Kara emphasizes that logging is not prohibited in Rokansaari. Metsäjätti carried out logging on the island last summer, but in a slightly different location. In the new plan, the forest is to be left with trees.

Logging plans for Rokansaari have been reviewed in the field with the ely center. According to Kara, beaches and beach zones in the forests owned by UPM Metsä are left untreated.

“On the shores of water bodies, completely untreated protection zones are left. Inevitably, you can’t even see those fellings from that side of the lake. Especially in these cases, when the majority of these fellings are picking or coverings where the forest remains tree-covered.”

The actual felling, similar to clear-cutting, is done deeper in the inner parts of the island. According to Kara, they are going to be made because, for example, pine, which requires a lot of light, can regenerate.

“The island has a long history of using forests, and there has been plenty of logging. UPM’s forests on the island are economic forests. The fellings planned now are not about maximizing the supply of wood, but the fellings are lighter than normal, taking into account the different values ​​of the forests.”

Previous logging may also have had a positive effect on Rokansaari’s popularity among hikers, believes Kara. According to him, logging keeps the area’s forests open and bright.

“Recreational use has also been taken into account in the fellings planned now. There is no question of clear-cutting 30 hectares or logging the entire island,” he clarifies.

Logging Intentions a forest use notification has been issued in the spring, which is valid for three years. Greenpeace’s Liimatainen says that in the Saimaa islands, the logging season is from May to September.

“Without anything else, the intention is to proceed within the validity of the forest use notice,” says Kara about the company’s logging intentions.