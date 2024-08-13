If you love nature, you should know that in Italy you can discover enchanted places and breathtaking landscapes by reaching them with a four-wheel drive vehicle, be it a classic off-road vehicle or a more recent SUV, as long as it is equipped with 4×4 four-wheel drive (4WD, AWD). Let’s find out how to practice nature travel!

What do you need for a nature trip?

For a nature discovery trip you need an off-road vehicle, a four-wheel drive vehicle, preferably an SUV or, even better, an off-road vehicle with a minimum of preparation and equipment for camping.

Nature trips, you can also sleep outdoors with the roof tent (Land Rover Defender 110)

Travelling in nature with the off-road vehicle

Off-road you will discover the pleasure of a new way of traveling, far from mass tourism, along marked trails that will allow you to get in touch with nature. An opportunity to forget the frenzy of the office and the chaos of metropolitan life.

In the mountains, while traveling with an off-road vehicle, you discover breathtaking views

Traveling on board an off-road vehicle is the ideal choice when you are looking for an escape from the chaos of the city, a pinch of adventure and an adrenaline rush. Without going too far, Italy offers spectacular places to explore with a 4×4, with greater freedom in the Center-South and some particular restrictions in the North, especially in the North-West, which it is important to respect.

Vademecum for nature trips with off-road vehicles, advice from the magazine ELABORARE4x4

For experience the world off-road, understand how to do it, where to start, Which off-road vehicle to buythe goals to reach, the Club life I recommend you read the magazine ELABORATE4x4 the bible and the point of reference for all off-road enthusiasts, to support “relaxed” outings but also with advice on how to prepare the most extreme off-road vehicles to venture into truly difficult but equally adrenaline-filled routes.

Breathtaking scenery that can be reached with an off-road vehicle or SUV equipped with four-wheel drive (Turano lake Rieti)

In Italy it is recommended to visit theTuscan-Emilian Apennines, through an off-road itinerary suitable for everyone, even beginners and SUV owners. Many other routes are reported in the columns that deal with travel in the ELABORARE4x4 magazine.

Discovering natural scenery with an off-road vehicle on the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, a true journey into nature!

Off-road travel to discover Italy

If you love the sea and mountains we recommend a nice crossing from Tyrrhenian to Adriatic over several days. The magazine describes the four crossings “coast to coast” from the Tyrrhenian to the Adriatic most important, events in which numerous off-roaders participate, not simple rallies, but authentic multi-day offroad trips that allow you to discover nature, landscapes and traditions across thousands of kilometers of coastline and a central ridge that deserves to be rediscovered and kept in mind in future programs.

Trips “coast to coast” from the Tyrrhenian to the Adriaticcrossing the Apennines

Dream Off-Road Trips in AmericaAfrica, Morocco

They can be done dream trips even beyond the border where there are many other breathtaking itineraries to be travelled strictly off-road.

Special trip to America by off-road vehicle, a story of the history of Aldo and Christine.

Which off-road vehicle to buy, advice on the magazine

Which off-road vehicle should I buy to start off-roading? An interesting column in the ELABORARE magazine where you can find advice on which vehicle to buy to get into off-roading is “4WD-Low”that is, four-wheel drive vehicles equipped with low gears.

Used off-road vehicles recommended for off-roading in the “4WD Low” section.

Here you can find off-road vehicles with 4×4 all-wheel drive, not extreme with reduction gear and good road capabilities that allow them to be used even for daily use.

Latest issue on newsstands, ELABORARE4x4

The July/August issue also includes an interesting catalogue of off-road accessories with which to prepare and set up your off-road vehicle, offered by Traction4x4