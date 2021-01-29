Nature The world’s largest iceberg split in two again, the threat to the penguins receded

Scientists have been following the iceberg with excitement for years.

Over sailing in the South Atlantic for three years, the A68a was the largest iceberg in the world. At its largest, immediately after splitting from the Antarctic ice shelf, it was about 5,800 square kilometers, or more than three times the size of Åland.

However, the A68a has slowly drifted further north toward warmer waters and strong currents. Last December, a pointing hand-shaped iceberg lost his index finger to them, and now the remaining main ferry is split in two, he says BBC.

A satellite image released on January 11 showing fragments of the A68a iceberg on the island of South Georgia.­

Satellite imagery the pieces appear to be floating together about 135 miles southeast of the British island of South Georgia, but are expected to drift apart soon.

Scientists have been following the giant iceberg closely as it is feared to collide with the island of South Georgia. Such a large iceberg could cause inconvenience to the island’s penguins and other organisms.

The latest crack will probably eliminate this threat, says the BBC.

New the piece will be named A68g, according to the BBC.

The icebergs are named so that the first letter represents the Antarctic sector from which the iceberg has come off, and the numbers the more precise detachment location. The last lowercase letter is given to the pieces detached from the larger iceberg in alphabetical order.

So far, six significant pieces have already come off the A68a.