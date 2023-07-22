Nature | The trampling of hikers is so commonplace in Helsinki’s Uutela that strict restrictions are being considered in the area

In Vuosaari’s Uutela, you can find the remains of illegal campfires every day. Therefore, strict restrictions are now being imposed on the area.

Illegal the lighting of open fires worries the Pro Uutela association that protects the diversity of Vuosaari Uutela in the area.

The situation has escalated this summer, according to the press release published by the association. The remains of campfires can be found every day both in nature reserves in the forest and near the beaches on silage rocks.

Careless fire handling can cause a wildfire and, in the worst case, a forest fire.

“It will be several decades before the forest grows again,” the head of the Vuosaari volunteer fire department Jussi Sahlberg says to HS.

I’m coming in addition to spreading, the danger is that even a small campfire can cause damage to the area’s terrain, silo rocks and vegetation.

Making a fire or lighting a disposable grill is not everyone’s right, but you need the permission of the land owner, in this case the city of Helsinki.

Destruction of nature is prohibited in the nature reserve, as is setting fire.

In addition, there was a forest fire warning in Uusimaa during Midsummer, when open fires were strictly prohibited.

According to the release, Pro Uutela set out to patrol the area on Midsummer, and made alarming observations of open fires that had been lit on beach sand, silage rocks and even in the forest. Disposable grills are also classified as open flames.

Silo rocks can break under the influence of heat.

Sahlberg’s according to Finns, they are the kind who can want their own space and therefore go a little way to make their own fires. There are a few barbecue shelters in the area, where sitting with strangers might not appeal.

“However, the guideline is that you should not light a campfire anywhere other than in barbecue shelters,” says Sahlberg.

The members of Pro Uutela have considered measures if the situation continues or worsens.

The official barbecue canopies may be dismantled. Then grilling would only be allowed at Uutela’s home. It has also been considered that movement in Uutela would be restricted during the forest fire warning.

The growing number of unauthorized open fires is partly due to the increased popularity of Uutela. The population of Vuosaari has increased, and according to Sahlberg, people who enjoy the nearby nature are coming to live in the area. Uutela offers the residents of the region good opportunities for outdoor activities.

“During the corona years, there was almost no opportunity to do anything, so going out became a life hole, which has become a habit,” says Sahlberg.