Nature The silver powder has spread in the wild in the lush bays of Finland, and it even clones itself – “If predatory fish do not keep the silver powder under control, fishermen should”

The alien species that came to Finland at the beginning of the 21st century is increasing effectively and has spread from the coast to inland waters. Dozens of alien species have settled in the Baltic Sea. They take over living space and displace the original species.

Online the rising fish is plump and firmly scaly. The silver-sided creature stands out clearly from the bream. According to the expert, it is confirmed as a silver mound, an alien species that has spread widely to the lush bays of the Gulf Coast.

Several silver nuts were found in fish gill nets in Laajalahti on the border of Helsinki and Espoo this winter. Even an individual weighing more than two kilograms was caught. In a much smaller fish weighing less than a kilogram, an estimated 163,000 eggs were found in the roe sample.

Silver powder is effective for reproduction. It thrives in the lush bays of the Baltic Sea, from which it frantically takes over habitat from other species. After returning home as a silver powder, the conditions of the bay or pond radically change, eating everything from the surface to the bottom and – increases.

Silver powder can spawn many times in the summer. Under appropriate conditions, females are able to produce chicks even asexually by cloning themselves.

Once the silver pearl has taken over the area, the other inhabitants will be left with less: the water will become cloudy, the fish will decrease, and the birds will not thrive. Due to the adverse effects, the spread of silver mackerel, like other alien species, should be prevented.

Laajalahti the silver squirrels in winter nets 13 were not of the self-replicating type, says a retired fish biologist who studied the fish Jussi Pennanen.

“Both dogs and females were involved in the catch, which are likely to increase with each other,” says Pennanen.

Instead, according to Pennanen, there is a pond in Helsinki’s Viikki with a self-cloning female population. It has almost filled the pond in recent years. Adult females in the Viikki pond can produce 20,000 to 30,000 eggs in the summer, and the eggs survive well until they are chicks.

“If predatory fish don’t keep the silver scandal in check, fishermen should. It must not be released back into the water or transferred to anything, but it must be killed, ”says Pennanen.

Helsinki residents Tiina Sandberg (left) and Outi Setälä fishing in Laajalahti in March 2021. During the winter, shells, pike, whitefish, bream and silver nuts were found in the nets.­

In Finland, silver rhubarb is hardly used for human consumption, but it is eaten in Asia, for example, and in many places in Russia and the Baltic countries.

“Silver powder is one of the most farmed fish in the world and is widely farmed, especially in Asia,” says a specialist researcher. Lauri Urho From the Natural Resources Center (Luke).

Does not belong to the original Finnish species as silver powder. The species was moved through the Soviet Union to the Baltics in the early 20th century, where it was planted in several waters. As a fugitive, it ended up in the Baltic Sea in the mid-1980s and quickly proliferated on the Estonian coast.

It came to Finland as a silver powder in the early 2000s.

After hearing about the species that spread to the Estonian coast, Lauri Urho went fishing in Helsinki’s Old Town Bay in 2005 and caught a silver mound. It was recorded as the first observation.

Findings has since come along the coasts of the Gulf of Finland, the Archipelago Sea and the Bothnian Sea.

“Observations have come from the Finnish sea area from the eastern border to Uusikaupunki. The species has also spread to inland waters in some places, ”says Urho.

“The species reproduces really effectively in ponds connected to the sea. It changes the conditions to suit itself and even displaces the rutana in the competition, ”says Urho.

The roach fish, which eat benthic animals, zooplankton and aquatic plants, get along well in lush waters. It also thrives in low oxygen conditions in winter. Eradication of the species is very difficult due to its toughness and the enormous reproductive potential of female clones.

As a silver powder, it has also developed protection against its enemies, such as storks. It changes its breeding style in the ocean and increases its height so that birds and predatory fish cannot eat it.

Urho reminds that the spread of the species should be limited in every way. The silver pear should not be moved to new places and should not be used as a tufted fish.

Silver silver differs from Finnish marine alien species in that it has probably come to Finland by swimming itself. However, it has been deliberately imported into Estonia as a farmed fish, and the species has spread from the ponds.

Most alien species in the Baltic Sea have traveled across the oceans in the hulls of ships’ ballast tanks or attached to the hull.

“Shipping is a major distributor of marine alien species,” says the research professor Maiju Lehtiniemi From the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke).

A total of about 140 alien species have entered the Baltic Sea, of which there are about 30 in Finland. More than half have come with ballast water: fish, crabs, invertebrates, plankton, algae …

Alien species can cause significant damage to the marine environment, human health and marine industries such as fishing and tourism.

Read more: The hair-tufted wool scissor crab and many other alien species travel across the oceans aboard ships – some also wreak havoc

Marine According to Lehtiniemi, the most important thing in combating alien species is to prevent their arrival. “The most important thing is the entry into force of and compliance with the ballast water regulation.”

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has adopted a ballast water treaty that prohibits the discharge of untreated ballast water into the sea. The waters must either be treated or left in the port for treatment. The aim is to prevent the spread of harmful alien species from one sea area to another.

The agreement was approved as early as 2004, but its implementation has been delayed. In Finland, the agreement entered into force in autumn 2017. A transition period is underway. Ships engaged in international traffic must be fitted with ballast water treatment facilities or apply for an exemption by 2024 at the latest.

According to Lehtiniemi, the next problem is species attached to the hull of ships, such as smallpox, migratory mussels and false mussels. The body is also accompanied by a sludge crab and a black-spotted crab that can lay its eggs in the holes in the body.

Also read: “We have been anxiously waiting for the species to spread to the Gulf of Finland” – The spread of the harmful sludge crab has been confirmed

Pleasure boaters can do their part by keeping the hull of the boat clean so that alien species cannot spread.

“Some of the new non-toxic paints require brushing. Brushed material should be recovered, for example, by cleaning the bottom of the boat on dry land or in a designated washing area. However, so far there is only one of them in Finland, in Hanko, ”says Lehtiniemi.

In the case of fish and other aquatic organisms, it is important that alien species are not released back into the water. Both silver squirrel and black-spotted sturgeon as well as wool scissor crab and mud crab should be recovered and, for example, eaten or composted.

“It is also important that alien species are not relocated,” says Lehtiniemi.

There is also good experience with silver pearl control. For several years now, large numbers of silver squirrels have been removed from the Pornaistenniemi sheepfold in the Old Town Bay Conservation Area, rushing for food from waterfowl.

“Last year, the situation seemed better. The benthic fauna is apparently recovering, and there were also more birds, ”says fish biologist Jussi Pennanen.