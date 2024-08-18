Nature | The restoration decree opposed by Finland enters into force today – This is what it means

Nature|Next, Finland will make a plan on how it intends to implement the requirements of the regulation.

Controversial the restoration decree enters into force today, Sunday. It is about EU legislation, the purpose of which is to stop the progress of nature loss.

The regulation stipulates that 20 percent of the EU’s land and sea areas must be restored, i.e. improve the state of nature closer to its original state.

The Finnish government opposed the restoration decree, but in the end the decree passed, when Austria unexpectedly ended up voting for it at the meeting organized in June.

In member countries have a lot of say in how and where restoration is carried out. This is what we will start planning next in Finland. The EU Commission gives the member states two years to make a plan.

In practice, most of the required actions in Finland are related to improving the condition of marshes and water bodies in one way or another. Natural habitats to be restored include, for example, barren and clear-water lakes, small rivers and streams, boreal natural forests, ridge forests, groves, underwater sandbars, as well as meadows and monkey swamps.

Restoration measures can be, for example, blocking swamp ditches, adding rotting wood in forests and restoring grazing to areas that were traditionally used for grazing.

regulation there has been a lot of discussion about the costs to Finland, but the cost estimates have varied widely. The Ministry of the Environment estimated in June that the implementation of the restoration decree could cost 700 million euros per year in Finland.

However, this entire amount does not need to be dug out of the state budget, as Finland already has, for example, forest and water protection programs that can be included in the restoration goals.