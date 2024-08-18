Nature | The mushroom harvest is becoming scarcer than usual in some places

Nature|Despite the ideal weather, there have been fewer tats than usual for the time of year.

Mushroom season has started this year in southern and northern Finland later than usual, says the executive director of Martto in Central and Southern Ostrobothnia and the commercial mushroom advisor Tuija Biskop.

According to Biskop, the season in the north seemed to be even a little ahead of usual at first, but especially with regard to tatties, it has now fallen behind all over Finland.

“Normally, by this time, quite a few tatties have already been picked, but at the moment there have been very few of them. Likewise, only a few roaches have been seen.”

You should also find more mushrooms, because the weather this year has been quite ideal for their growth.

“It has rained a lot in the summer and it has been warm, but there haven’t been a lot of mushrooms,” Biskop reflects.

Chanterelles however, the season has been very bountiful.

“This year is different from a normal mushroom year in that there have been a huge number of chanterelles in places where they normally wouldn’t be,” says Biskop.

Unlike some other mushroom species, chanterelle does not require much from its growing environment. According to Biskop, the species has also spread to higher latitudes in Finland than before.

“It has gradually spread so that it is not only found in southern and central Finland, but is also found a little further north. In the past, a few individual specimens have been found here in Ostrobothnia, but now you can find quite decent growths here in our latitudes as well.”

Mushroom harvest according to Biskop, not only the summer weather but also the previous autumn and the previous mushroom season affect the abundance. Local rains may also have played a role in the weak mushroom season this year.

“There are some places where there has been a lot of water, but then there may be completely dry places next to it. So you can find mushrooms, but not always in the same places.”

This year, the mushroom picker should look for mushrooms outside the traditional mushroom places, Biskop estimates.

“You have to look for a slightly newer place, and of course, when you’re walking in the forest, you have to keep an eye on the mushroom. If a group walks along a path, half of them might just walk by and not notice all the mushrooms. So you also have to know how to look for them yourself.”

The fungus according to Biskop, the popularity has increased in recent years.

“You can also see it in our mushroom exhibitions. The tables are always surrounded at the exhibitions when we give advice on mushrooms. We also get asked a lot about mushroom tours. Quite a lot of people think that the safest way to learn mushroom picking is to go into the forest with a mushroom guide.”

Biskop estimates that tats are a good option for beginner mushroom pickers in Finland.

“Tats are a fairly safe species in Finland. You won’t find a single poisonous tadpole there, only one with a slightly bad taste, the gall tadpole.”

Tats are also long in season. According to Biskop, in a warm autumn, they can become a second crop in October, if night frosts are avoided.

“So a beginner can learn from early summer during the first harvest and then repeat in the fall if the second harvest comes,” says Biskop.