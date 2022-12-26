Nature | The Finns’ attitude towards forest protection changed – more and more people decide to protect their forests

The weakest protection situation is in the forests of southern Finland, the situation is better in the north and east.

Finns forest owners are now more interested in protecting their own forests than before. The Finnish Nature Conservation Union, the Finnish Forestry Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and also the Natural Resources Center (Luke) tell STT about their similar findings.

Diversity expert of the Finnish Conservation Union Liisa Toopakan according to the forest owners’ interest in conservation can be seen, for example, in the popularity of the Metso program and new protected areas.

Through Metso, which is managed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministry of the Environment, forest owners can offer forests with diverse nature values ​​and biological species for protection, either permanently or temporarily. For the protection, similar compensation is paid, which the area would produce as an economic forest. You can also sell your forest to the state as a protected area.

“However, the forests of Southern Finland have not yet been sufficiently protected. According to threat assessments, forest species and forest habitat types continue to be threatened. That is why it is important to ensure that forest owners receive sufficient information about protection opportunities and nature values ​​in their own forests,” says Toopakka.

The same emphasizes the negotiating official of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Ville Schildt.

“The lack of protection is in southern Finland. Our protection network is very strongly focused on eastern and northern Finland, and the level of protection there is quite different. For example, most of our groves are in southern Finland, and currently only about one percent of the groves are protected.”

According to Schildt, there are approximately 600,000 forest owners in Finland. They own about 60 percent of Finland’s forests.

Ministry of the Environment inspector general Esa Pynnönen according to the Southern Finland provinces, there are still many sites suitable for conservation, although the potential is decreasing year by year.

“When you drive in the provinces of Southern Finland by car, you don’t come across terribly long stretches of old forest there anymore,” Pynnönen points out.

The Finnish Forestry Center’s leading nature management expert Riitta Raatikainen estimates that the main reason for the recent increased interest in conservation is the desire of forest owners to preserve nature values ​​for future generations.

“Forest owners and forestry operators recognize valuable natural sites better than before. Voluntary protection also offers forest owners the opportunity to get income from their own forest in ways other than selling wood.”

See also Santos and Bragantino draw 2-2 at Vila Belmiro - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Southern Finland has the fewest protected forests.

According to Raatikainen, some forest owners are aware of the fact that carbon stocks are formed in forests through protection. Recently, the public has talked a lot about forest and nature issues – for example, the collapse of carbon sinks that happened last year – which could have increased the support for conservation even more.

Forest Research Institute (now Luke) in 2003, only seven percent of forest owners at that time supported increasing protection in private forests, 63 percent thought the current level was adequate, and just under a quarter thought that forests had already been protected too much.

In the Finnish forest owner 2020 survey, already more than 20 percent of forest owners supported increasing the protection of the natural values ​​of private forests. In the 2020 survey, about half thought the level was appropriate and only 13 percent felt that nature values ​​had already been protected too much.

According to surveys, Finnish forest owners are more interested in temporary protection and nature management than permanent protection.

Through the Metso program, by far the most biodiverse forests have been protected, followed by the most rocks, precipices and quarries, and the third most biodiverse wetlands. Alongside Metso, there have recently been other means of protecting valuable natural sites, such as the Pearl program.

The Metso program the goal is to establish new, permanent protected areas in front of 96,000 hectares by the end of 2025. At the moment, the goal is only about 10,000 hectares short, so it seems that the goal will be reached, says Pynnönen of the Ministry of the Environment.

“Only significant budget cuts could stand in the way of achieving the goal,” states Pynnönen.

In addition to the conservation favor of forest owners, the background of Metso’s success is influenced by the state’s ability to finance operations. According to Pynnönen, the program has had record high funding for the past few years.

In addition to establishing protected areas, Metso’s goal is to conclude environmental support agreements and nature management projects for 82,000 hectares by 2025. Environmental support can be granted for the temporary protection of nature sites that meet Metso’s criteria.

Achieving this goal depends on the funding for 2024–2025, says Ville Schildt from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

“When the current season of the Metso program ends, we will start making a new program anyway,” says Schildt.