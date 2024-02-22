Nature | The fight between the Rusakoi was recorded on video in Jätkäsaari

Asta Silvennoinen, from Jätkäsaare, filmed a fight between two large russula in her local park. Long-eared dogs have increased in Helsinki almost to the point of trouble.

Jätkäsaarelainen Asta Silvennoinen was walking as usual a week ago in the nearby Hyväntoivonpuisto when suddenly two raccoons ran towards me.

The rusaks chased each other and fought violently, waving their paws.

“There are often rusokas running around in the park, but I've never seen them wrestle like that. They usually move alone,” says Silvennoinen, who has lived in Jätkäsaari for more than 10 years.

Silvennoinen's husband and their Yorkshire terrier Osku also took part in the walk.

“Osku doesn't care about rusas. I've seen other dogs in the park trying to go after the rusakas.”

Rusakots wandered for a while on the rolling grass section of the park. The struggle was interrupted when the wolt driver, arriving on the light traffic path that cuts through the park, braked hard on his bike at the bushes. At the end of the video, you can hear the sound of the bike braking.

“The Rusaks were apparently scared of the sound and ran away,” says Silvennoinen.

According to Silvennoinen, the number of rusaks has increased in the area in recent years. He runs into long ears many times a week.

Rusakko mainly eats grass plants. In winter, it likes to eat the bark of trees and can cause great damage in parks and gardens. Photo from 2005.

A couple of years ago, a lot of dead porcupines and rabbits were found in the area, after which they were not seen at all for a while, says Silvennoinen.

According to Silvennoinen, the rusaks are not tame, but make people run away. There are also a lot of dogs in the park.

Silvennoinen has not seen anyone bothering the rusakas. He himself likes long ears.

“I like all animals. It's nice to see rusakas and birds here. They are part of urban nature.”

Finland game planner, biologist, Uusimaa region of the game center Laura Fontell-Seppelin says that rusakas are in heat in February.

“At that time, it is typical to see rosary males fighting. They may even gather in large groups to punch, kick and bite each other,” says Fontell-Seppelin.

Misfits can get wild.

“When it comes to reproduction, we are very serious about the fight. I don't know how serious the injuries can be from a fight, but it looks wild.”

According to Fontell-Seppelin, competition for females can be so intense that males do not pay attention to their surroundings and are exposed to dangers such as traffic.

According to the biologist, it is typical for wild hare and wild rabbit populations that they vary drastically.

“When the amounts get high, disease often strikes. Hare animals are taxed by bacteria and viruses. The stock may then collapse to even a fraction.”