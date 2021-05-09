Nature The deer rushed towards Porkkalanniemi towards a nature photographer – “The heart beat so much”

The young deer set off twice to run straight towards the graph.

Nature photography hobbyist Maria Silén suddenly had to flee with a deer on its heels in Porkkalanniemi on Saturday night.

Silén was leaving the Porkkalanniemi outdoor area in Kirkkonummi when he noticed a deer eating in the middle of a forest square next to the outdoor area. Silén stopped his car on the side of the road, took his camera and approached terribly cautiously.

He stayed to photograph the animal about ten feet away and was allowed to photograph the animal in peace for some time.

The deer stood at Porkkalanniemi in Kirkkonummi on Saturday night. The picture was taken before the deer started running towards the graph.­

To the place crowds gathered. There was movement on the road as people stopped, like Silén, to take pictures of the animal and then left the scene.

Maybe the deer got annoyed with the people, Silén speculates. Namely, something made the deer run towards Silén, quite surprisingly, interrupting a quiet meal. Silén escaped the rush to his own car and the deer stopped at the side of the road.

“My heart beat so much and I was afraid it would attack the car. I tried to protect a little car in it, ”says Silén.

The deer made another attack on Silén. This happened when a man tried to approach a terrible picture in hopes. Silén no longer approached the animal.

“I don’t know if that man would have wanted that kind of offensive video of that deer. However, that deer attacked me again. ”

Silén enjoys nature photography and was in Porkkalanniemi with his hobby. Never before has he found himself in a similar situation.

“I couldn’t think at all that a deer could attack that way, even though I’ve been warned about it as a child.”

Hirvet usually move to coastal areas in the spring in search of nutritious food. Sometimes this shift can mean tens of miles of heaven. The animal in the winter pasture, on the other hand, seeks a more sheltered hinterland.

Deer usually fetch summer pastures as the weather warms up.

The female deer usually weaned in the spring before the birth of a newcomer. In the spring, there are often about a year old, relatively inexperienced deer vases on the move.