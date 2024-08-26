Nature | The critically endangered bird of prey put the chicks in a man-made box

Nature|With artificial nests, Metsähallitus has tried to spread the peregrine falcon over a wider area.

Peregrine falcon has nested in the summer for the first time ever in an artificial nest designed for a bird in Northern Lapland, he says Metsähallitus. Three chicks were born in the artificial nest. The falcon is extremely endangered in Finland.

Metsähallitus’ nature services have taken about twenty nest boxes suitable for the falcon to the nature of Northern Lapland. The first artificial nests were taken to the ground in 2006.

According to the Metsähallitus, last year the peregrine falcon successfully nested in an old plover’s nest, which the plover had built the previous year on the roof of the nest box.

“During the nest inspections this summer, we noticed that the same pair of peregrine falcons had moved from the previous year’s nest site to another and settled inside another nest box on the territory. We don’t know that the peregrine falcon has ever used a nest box for nesting before,” special expert of nature conservation Eetu Sundvall Metsähallitus’ nature services are described in the press release.

According to Sundvall, the falcon is known to have previously nested on man-made open nesting platforms on rock cliffs in Norway.

Peregrine falcons do not make their own nests, but instead nest in a nest built by a raven or a plover, for example.

With artificial nests Metsähallitus has tried to help the fell hawk to spread over a wider area. The falcon’s nesting sites are usually on rock cliffs, sometimes in trees. However, there are relatively few rock cliffs suitable for nesting in Lapland.

The problem with wooden nests is that, for example, snow and wind knock the nests off the trees, and one nest does not last many years. The peregrine falcon uses the same nesting places for decades.

“Our dream is that with the help of artificial nests, the peregrine falcon could spread to areas with a good food situation, but not necessarily suitable rocky cliffs for nesting,” says Sundvall.

Peregrine falcon According to Metsähallitus, nesting was very successful for the second year in a row.

“Unfortunately, two successful nesting years does not mean that the number of peregrine falcons is increasing,” Sundvall points out.

During the monitoring of birds of prey in the summer in northern Lapland, 12 successful nests were found, with a total of 34 falcon chicks. Last year there were 11 successful breedings and a total of 34 chicks.