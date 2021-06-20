Nature The Canadian company’s oil field threatens the habitat of 130,000 elephants in Africa

The oil field, if realized, would be one of the largest in recent years.

Canadian company the plan to set up a new oil field in Botswana and Namibia in Africa worries experts and environmental organizations. They tell about it, among other things The Guardian and National Geographic.

Reconafrica is conducting test drilling in the middle of one of the continent’s last major wilderness areas in the Kavango area. The company has purchased oil exploration rights for an area of ​​approximately 34,000 square kilometers inhabited by approximately 130,000 African elephants.

“It is incomprehensible that Reconafrica’s hunting for fossil fuels should continue,” said a spokesman for Global March for Rhinos and Elephants, an organization for the protection of elephants and rhinos. Rosemary Alles The Guardian.

There are less than 450,000 elephants left in Africa, a significant proportion of which have settled in the area planned for the oil field.

“Reconafrica’s plans put them at risk,” Alles says.

ReconAfrica and the Government of Namibia have assured that test drilling will not hit protected or otherwise sensitive areas. According to environmental organizations, it is clear that the construction and human traffic caused by the operation will drive the elephants away from their homes and put their drinking water at risk.

The oil field, if realized, would be one of the largest in recent years. Reconafrica estimates that the oil field would produce about 60 to 120 billion barrels of oil and bring billions of dollars into the local economy.

Among other things, the UN has stated that such new fossil fuel projects must be abandoned immediately if the countries of the world are to adhere to their climate goals.

Area elephants have been difficult anyway. Hundreds of them have died in the last year, and the cause is unclear. Scientists have suspected that toxic algae will increase in elephant drinking ponds as the climate warms.

“There is great irony here. Hundreds of elephants are dying from the algae boom caused by climate change, and a few miles away the company wants to start drilling to get more oil, ”Alles commented.

