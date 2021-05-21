Nature The breeding of Saimaa ringed seals was successful: it is estimated that more than 80 cubes were born

The warm early winter and January snowfalls provided enough snow for nesting.

Consumable the winter of the year was favorable for ringed seal nesting. This year, 76 cubes were found in Metsähallitus’ nest inspections of Saimaa ringed seals. The total birth rate is estimated at 86 pups.

The early winter was warm, but thanks to the snowfall at the end of January, there was enough snow on the shores of Lake Saimaa to nest. About a hundred volunteer nest counters were involved in the search for nests.

Metsähallitus conservation biologist Lauri Liukkonen according to the Saimaa ringed seal nest count was comprehensive. About 90 percent of the nesting area was mapped.

“Eight of the six born died by nesting time. About 10 per cent cubic mortality can be considered normal in the ringed seal population, ”Liukkonen says in Metsähallitus’ press release.

The most In the census, cubes were found in Haukivesi, Haapavesi and Pihlajavesi.

“The emergence of two cubes south of Kyläniemi indicates a slow spread of the southern ringed seal population to their former habitats,” said WWF Regional Director Ismo Marttinen.

For five years in a row, more than 80 cubes have been spotted on Lake Saimaa. The birth rate of cubes refers to a population of just over 400 ringed seals.

Nest counting is implemented annually in cooperation with volunteers, WWF Finland, the University of Eastern Finland and Metsähallitus.

The annual nest count monitors the development of the Saimaa ringed seal population. An estimate of the size of the wintering stock of the Saimaa ringed seal will be completed in the autumn, when the extensive observational data collected in the spring have been analyzed.

“On average, in ringed seals, the birth rate is about 20 percent of the size of the herd,” says the chief inspector Tero Sipilä About Metsähallitus.

Saimaa the new fishing restrictions in the area have entered into force on 8 May.

With the new regulation, the restrictions will extend to areas where the Saimaa ringed seal has spread in the last five years. The fishing restricted area is larger than before and covers 2,800 square kilometers.

Read more: The government decided: The fishing restriction to protect the Saimaa ringed seal will not extend until July, but the restricted area will expand

The new regulations are valid until April 2026.

Read more: Saimaa ringed seals fought for the resting stone, dramatic moments from the first heather of spring were recorded in Norppalive

Read more: WWF’s Norppalive’s sixth production season started today, with sound for the first time