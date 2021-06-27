Nature The bee flock fled to Käpylä in Helsinki and ended up in an Espoo orchard

The hot weather has inspired beekeepers to look for new nesting sites.

Käpyläläinen Ritva Virtanen had to rub his eyes a couple of times as he stepped into his garden on Sunday. A big black bird seemed to appear on the apple tree during the night.

“I went closer, and still it looked like a bird. Then I walked even closer and recognized the dark figure as a swarm of bees, ”Virtanen says.

He had once seen a flock of bees on the run in a nearby park.

Virtanen announced his finding mehiläisparvet.fi website, and a beekeeper from Espoo went on Sunday night to get the flock to safety.

Call To the chairman of the Helsinki Region Beekeepers Association To Arto Koljosen confirms that we are living in the busiest flocking time right now.

Koljonen from Vantaa was leaving for Vuosaari at seven in the evening to pick up a flock of bees found there.

According to Koljonen, the original owner of the flock on the run is not being investigated, because the flock must be caught as soon as possible.

A swarm of bees may suddenly set in motion again and, in the hope of a new nesting site, perhaps seek out the structures of houses or chimneys.

“Then picking them up is remarkably cumbersome and costly,” Koljonen says.

However, the original owner is usually not left completely empty, as typically only a fraction of the bees have gone to flock with the new queen.

Ritva Virtanen gave the pick-ups permission to cut one branch from an apple tree. The bees came with it.

In the Helsinki region, flock sightings can also be reported to the local association, which is listed the phone numbers of retrievers on their websites.

June is the fiercest migratory period for bee colonies, and the hot weather of recent weeks is particularly favorable for flocking. In rainy weather or at night, flocks of bees do not fly.

Under ideal conditions, the loft has grown so that it can no longer fit in its box. Then it’s time to go looking for more relaxed conditions.

Ritva Virtanen is not quite sure when the flock licked her apple tree, but the white honeycomb found on the branch made Arto Koljonen suspect that they had already arrived on Saturday.

Virtanen describes capturing a flock in the end as a fairly simple task when it came to a professional.

The Espoo gardener climbed a tree in his protective gear and sawed off one branch on which the bees sitting were brushing into the box.

“Then we waited for about an hour for the others to go after them to the box,” Virtanen says.

If there were still garden bees left in the tree, they might return to where they left off.