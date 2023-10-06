Friday, October 6, 2023
Nature | Saving the sea urchin, which is on the brink of extinction, began in Saimaa

October 6, 2023
According to the Metsähallitus, the saimaan roe deer population has strengthened slightly.

Extremely This week, the mother fish catch of the endangered Saimaa fish began in Luonter and Yövede, which are part of the Saimaa watershed, says Metsähallitus.

After milking the reproductive products, i.e. the rut and the young, the dams are released back to the capture site.

Most of the offspring will return to fishing waters next year as fry. Some of the reproductive products are used to renew the mother fish in cultivation in order to preserve diversity.

World It is known that the only unbroken population of Saimaa flounder in the wild lives in Lake Kuolimojärvi.

According to the Metsähallitus, the population that is on the brink of extinction has gotten a little stronger, and there have been signs of natural reproduction in Kuolimo and Saimaa.

The goal of the monitoring group, which has prepared conservation and recovery measures for the more endangered Saimaa tern, is to have a viable population of terns in its most important habitats by the end of the 2030s.

