The European Parliament approved the Nature Restoration Lawa project aimed at restoring biodiversity and recovering seriously compromised natural areas. There were 336 votes in favour, 300 against and 13 abstentions. Legislative negotiations with the Council can now begin. Shortly before the same Parliament had rejected the request for rejection of the law made by the Ppe and right-wing groups. “Today in Strasbourg we celebrate a great victory of the Progressive, democratic and ecological front in the European Parliament. Right-wing efforts have failed to undermine one of the cornerstones of the Green Deal“, wrote the vice president of the EU Parliament, Pina Picierno of the Pd, on Twitter.

The law was strongly supported by the Socialists, the Greens, the Lefts and most of the Liberals. In a note, Angelo Bonelli, national co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra writes: “Today, in Strasbourg, we witnessed an important victory for our future: the law for the restoration of nature, a bold project aimed at recovering severely compromised natural areas, was approved despite attempts by the Italian and European right-wingers, including the European People’s Party, to stifle it.These groups, with their narrow political vision, have waged a dangerous disinformation campaign, trying to portraying the EU’s ecological policies as the main enemy of the economy, neglecting the fact that the cost of the climate crisis is already now unsustainable and seriously dramatic. Today’s is a great victory in the name of present and future generations”.

NATURE LAW: WHAT IT IS

“The Nature Restoration Law is a unique provision of its kind – declares Danilo Selvaggi, director general of Lipu – in the entire history of the European community. For the first time we will have a law with a function that is not only protective, as is the case for the precious Birds and Habitats directives, but proactive, whose principle is that protecting existing nature is fundamental but it is no longer enough: we need to restore the lost one. This will help stop the decline of biodiversity, address the climate issue as well as have a safer territory, greener and more welcoming cities, higher quality ecosystem services”.

“Despite these extraordinary benefits, the European Parliament has had to overcome an anachronistic and incorrect opposition, from a part of politics and from some lobbies contrary to any true environmental agenda, which has used bogus arguments and sometimes inappropriate language to stop the law. The success of the approval is due to the determination of the European Commission and of a substantial part of the political forces of the European Parliament but also to the unprecedented civic mobilization that supported the law “, he adds.

“Now the final section of the law, the negotiation of the Trilogue (European Commission, European Parliament and EU Council) from which the text of the law will emerge, which the Member States will adopt and implement – continues the director general Selvaggi – A new phase, full of hope for the European nature and greater health of our societies. Every euro invested in nature restoration, according to studies by the European Commission, will produce a return of between 9 and 38 euros in the form of better ecosystem services, and this is just one example of how this law can really change European history for the better ”.