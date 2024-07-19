Recently, the European Parliament approved a new law that is crucial for the restoration of natureThis regulation is part of the broader Green Deal European Union and aims to restore at least 20% of the European Union’s land and marine areas by 2030. The long-term goal is to restore all ecosystems degraded within the 2050​​.

The main provisions of the law

The law introduces several measures to improve the health of nature in Europe:

50% reduction in the use of chemical pesticides by 2030.

by 2030. Increase in protected areas with particular attention to crucial habitats for pollinators such as bees, currently in sharp decline.

with particular attention to crucial habitats for pollinators such as bees, currently in sharp decline. Restoration of marine ecosystems to counteract the negative effects of pollution and overfishing​ (European Environment Agency’s home page)​​ (Environment)​.

The challenges and controversies

The law passed with a pinch of salt majority by 336 votes in favour and 300 against. This highlighted the deep divisions within the European Parliament, with the European People’s Party (EPP) voting overwhelmingly with more conservative groups such as the League And Brothers of Italy​ .

Despite the criticisms and controversies, the passage of this law represents a fundamental step for the protection of the environment in Europe. However, it remains to be seen how individual Member States will implement these measures and whether they will be able to achieve the ambitious targets set.

What are the future prospects?

The success of the law will depend on cooperation between Member States and their ability to adapt to the new regulations. Monitoring progress and making any necessary course corrections will be essential to ensure the success of the plan.

Are you concerned about biodiversity loss in your region? What do you think can be done locally to contribute to this global effort? Share your thoughts in the comments!