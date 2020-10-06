Nature protection Traceable Turtle Fake Eggs Reveal Thieves in Costa Rica – Illegal Animal Trafficking Traced as Invented from TV Series

Turtle patrons came up with the idea for American television series.

Turtles the bandits craving eggs couldn’t have guessed what kind of plots had been woven into their destiny as they searched for turtle nests on the sandy beaches of Costa Rica on a tropical night.

Namely, the protectors of the turtles had built fake eggs with a gsm transmitter and a gps satellite locator. The fake eggs were placed in the nests on the shores among the real turtle eggs. When the kidnappings took the prey, they could be located and uncovered by both smugglers and customers.

Munien the shells were made using a 3d printer and flexible Ninja Flex plastic. Inside the shells were placed a transmitter, a locator and two small batteries. The eggs sent a signal from the location information every hour.

“After several experiments, we managed to make an egg that felt and looked just right,” a researcher from the Paso Pacífico environmental organization Kim Williams-Guillén said To The Wired magazine.

The fake eggs are about the size of a ping pong ball.­

The study was reported Current in Biology on Monday.

“The value of the international, illegal animal trade is estimated at $ 8-26.5 billion annually. As authorities can often only react retrospectively, information on smuggling routes is key to preventing trafficking and reducing crime, ”the study concludes.

Fake eggs placed in 101 nests on four beaches in Costa Rica. A quarter of the fake eggs ended up on the bandits ’journey, and the eggs could be traced to a supermarket, a private home, and a restaurant, among others. However, the most prudent robbers were not confused by the fake eggs, as six fake eggs were found abandoned near the looted washer.

Research Director Helen Pheaseyn according to him, the most important thing was not so much to expose the egg collectors, but the criminals responsible for the trade. The trace revealed that the majority of the eggs ended up for local consumption. At its longest, the eggs traveled 137 miles from the shore.

“Because smuggling is a more serious crime, information about trading venues is more valuable to authorities,” Pheasey said in a statement.

Williams-Guillén hopes the invention will help uncover other endangered animal smuggling rings. Locators could be flooded, for example, into parrot eggs or shark fins.

Fake eggs the idea was invented from American television series The Wire and Breaking Bad.

In The Wire police placed a listening device on a tennis ball to listen to drug traffickers. Breaking Bad In the series, U.S. authorities, in turn, placed a GPS satellite locator in chemical containers to track down drug manufacturers.

“The turtle eggs look like ping pong balls, and we wanted to know where they were being transported. We combined ideas, and in that we had Investeggator [valemunan nimi], ”Said researcher Williams-Guillé of the Environmental Organization in the bulletin.