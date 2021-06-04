Nature protection South African scientists seek to fight rhinoceros poaching by drilling radioactive material inside the horn

The rhinoceros horn is one of the most valuable substances in the world. Its price per kilo may be as high as US $ 65,000 on the black market, making the animal an attractive destination for poachers.

In South Africa scientists are feverishly trying to come up with new ways to prevent the poaching of rhinos and the smuggling of their precious horns.

A possible way to track down the smugglers is now being investigated to mark the horns with a small amount of radioactive material, according to the news agency Reuters.

Researchers believe the signs will also make it possible to determine which routes the horns take to their main market areas to China and Vietnam.

The research is being carried out in collaboration between the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and an international team of researchers. The financing is provided by the Russian state nuclear power company Rosatom.

I’m talking the video found at the beginning shows how a small hole is drilled in the rhinoceros horns and a small amount of tracer is injected in.

However, this is not yet a radioactive substance, but stable non-radioactive isotopes. Rhinos are collected for three months and the effect of the isotope on the horn is monitored.

At the same time, researchers are monitoring animal behavior and health.

Director of Radiation and Health Physics, University of Witwatersrand, interviewed by Reuters James Larkin according to the study also aims to reduce the attractiveness of the horns in the eyes of a potential buyer.

“If we make horns radioactive, people are less willing to own them because the horn is used for many different purposes,” says Larkin.

Local poachers are often involved in rhino poaching. International criminal organizations are responsible for smuggling.

In South Africa lives the world’s largest rhino population despite the country having to fight poaching for decades.

The country’s Ministry of Environment estimates that there were about 16,000 rhinos inside its borders in May.

However, the stock has taken significant bumps due to aggressive poaching and drought in the northeastern parts of the country.

There were still about 11,800 rhinos in Kruger National Park in northeastern South Africa in 2008. In 2019, there were only 3,800 left.

In 2020, poaching declined by 30 percent as a result of interest rate restrictions, according to Reuters. In the lust of the horns, nearly 400 rhinos were still killed.

Rhino horn is one of the most valuable commodities in the world in terms of price per kilo.

Demand for horns is found mainly in Asia. In China and Vietnam in particular, horns and powder made from them are believed to have medicinal effects. They are also considered a symbol of wealth.

Published in 2020 An article in Global Ecology and Conversation according to the purchase price of horns per kilogram on the Vietnamese black market could rise from USD 30 000 (approximately EUR 24 600) to USD 65 000 (approximately EUR 43 400).