Nature protection Huge debris from the Länsimetro site was found on the shores of Suomenlinna, WWF report reveals – Metro site waste was easy to identify

The waste from the metro site dates from 2012.

Espoo The waste generated during the construction of the metro has landed as far as Suomenlinna.

A lot of waste from the metro site was found in a project by the environmental organization WWF, where rubbish was collected from seven shores in Finland and the waste was analyzed. The beaches of Suomenlinna proved to be the most littering in the study. The environmental organization estimates this is due to extensive beach construction.

Major some of the Suomenlinna rubbish came from plastic fibers for shotcrete from the Espoo metro site. They accounted for 95 per cent of all plastic rubbish collected from the shores of Suomenlinna, says the marine expert Anna Soirinsuo From the WWF.

“It was easy to identify in that it has been very plentiful since 2012. It sinks to the bottom and rises with the storm and therefore continues to come with seawater to more coastal areas. ”

According to Soirinsuo, there is relatively little information on the harmfulness of plastic fibers in shotcrete on the seabed. On the beaches, on the other hand, it is known to produce a bad imprint, for example, in the digestion of birds.

“Birds may snap them to eat and it doesn’t work well.”

According to Soirinsuo, fiber is particularly harmful because so much was found.

The amount of microplastic on the shores of Suomenlinna was clearly higher than on other shores. According to Soirinsuo, the plastic fibers from the Espoo metro site date from 2012 or a few years onwards. At the moment, the subway site should not have shotcrete in use and should no longer end up at sea.

Spray concreting plastic fiber was an exception in the garbage analysis, as the most common garbage found outside Finnish coastal waters outside it was of a very different type – of course also from human activity: a cigarette butt.

Nallikari in Oulu, Ahvenniemi in Vaasa, Yyteri in Pori, Laitakari in Eurajoki, Sondby in Porvoo, Patterilahti in Suomenlinna and Bellevue in Hanko were involved in the project.

Garbage was collected for analysis from 1-3 areas depending on beach size. Local volunteers participated in the collection of plastic debris.