Nature protection Helsinki bans bird hunting on two islands in the outer archipelago – Tiirakari eels and Pitkäouri terns want nesting peace

Pitkäour, which is popular with outdoor enthusiasts, also prohibits landing during the nesting season.

In Helsinki it is desirable to ban hunting and, in the second case, also landing on two small bird islands.

On Monday, the city government will consider a proposal to establish nature reserves in Tiirakari and Pitkäouri.

Tiirakari is located on the border of Helsinki’s inner and outer archipelago, about a kilometer southeast of Pihlajasaari. Despite its name, its rocks and meadows hardly washed terns, but it is important for endangered eels and seagulls, for example.

Long grooves, on the other hand, have terns but also eels and other endangered birds. Pitkäouri is located east of Tiirakar, ie closer to the southern islands of Suomenlinna. Both islands also have valuable plants.

Long groove is a popular outdoor destination, which the city has previously sought to limit by only allowing landing on the island. Despite this, the island has two unauthorized, long-term residences.

The little Tiirakari, on the other hand, has been important to seabird hunters.

The tern is therefore intended to prohibit the capture, killing or disturbance of animals, but movement on the island is not completely prohibited.

Long-distance grooves and 50 meters around them, on the other hand, prohibit not only constructions and hunting, but also landing during the birds’ nesting season, ie from the beginning of April to mid-August.

Helsinki owns the islands itself. The Uusimaa Business, Transport and Environment Center officially decides on the protected area. Both islands are included in Helsinki’s current nature conservation program and are also marked for protection in the master plan.