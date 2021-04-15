Nature protection Fishing restrictions to protect the Saimaa ringed seal are no longer in force, the government disputes the length of the restrictions

The Saimaa net fishing ban was due to start today, but the adoption of a new regulation has been delayed.

On Lake Saimaa as of that date, there are no longer any fishing restrictions in force to protect the Saimaa ringed seal.

The previous regulation on fishing restrictions was in force until yesterday. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the adoption of the new decree has been delayed because its preparation is pending in the government.

According to the draft regulation that was consulted, net fishing would be completely banned in the Saimaa fishing restricted area from this day until the end of June, with the exception of fishing with vendace nets with a spacing of less than 22 mm.

However, the length of the fishing restrictions has not been agreed by the government, so no new regulation has been adopted so far.

Surroundingsand the Minister for Climate Change Krista Mikkonen (Green) and the Minister for Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (Central) disputed fishing restrictions yesterday on Twitter.

Mikkonen wrotethat the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has not submitted a new decree to the government for decision. According to Lepä, Mikkonen’s argument is not true.

“We have brought several stricter regulation options to the governing parties, none of which have suited the Greens,” Leppä tweeted.

According to Mikkonen, the ban on net fishing should be extended from the current one to ensure the safety of the Saimaa ringed seal, and the proposals made have been insufficient. The Greens would like to extend the ban on net fishing in the Saimaa region until the end of July.

In a press release yesterday, the alder appealed to Saimaa residents, cottagers and fishermen to leave the nets on the nail from 15 April, thus securing the protection of the Saimaa ringed seal.