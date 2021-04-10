Nature protection Did Prince Philip save the Old Town Bay Nature Reserve? It was supposed to be fully built, but after the prince’s 1995 visit, the plans were buried

During the four-day visit to Finland, Prince Philip samed in the forests of Nuuksio and spotted birds in Viikki.

On Friday The dead Prince Philip has unexpectedly had his fingers in the game in that Helsinki still has a large nature reserve right next to the city center.

In 1995, the Duke of Edinburgh arrived in Helsinki to visit Viikki. Philip was on his way as chairman of the environmental organization WWF. The visit had been hosted by WWF Finland’s department staff such as Mauri Rautkari and Pertti Salolainen.

Prince Philip was known as a bird enthusiast, and for this reason, for the May outing, he headed to bonga birds. At that time, for 73-year-old dignitaries, horse-drawn carriages were acquired from Annala, which took the expedition closer to the wetland from the yard of Viikki’s teaching facilities.

During his visit to Finland, Prince Philip was a guest of Metsähallitus in Nuuksio, Espoo.­

The current specialist of the Ministry of the Environment was responsible for planning the trip Matti Nieminen, who also served as Philip’s guide.

“It was an important moment for many,” says Nieminen.

One the discussion has been particularly memorable for Nieminen. Philip’s arrival took place at a time when the city of Helsinki was planning to complete the construction south of Viikintie. According to the Actives, the construction threatened the Old Town Bay Nature Reserve, which is known for its rich birds.

“And you’re going to build it?”

This is how Philip snapped after listening to the then deputy mayor of Helsinki Pekka Korpisen a presentation on the planned settlement on the shores of Viikki.

Philip’s position was that the wetland should be protected rather than exposed to the threats posed by settlement.

The matter was also reported in Helsingin Sanomat the following day (HS, May 4, 1995).

“Prince Philip, who will end his visit to Finland this morning, gave his Helsinki hosts a little reason to be on their toes on Wednesday. … The Prince thinks the people of Helsinki should be worried about Viikki. ”

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Prince Philip’s visit on May 4, 1995.­

Influenced by Prince Philip or not, the plans for residential construction at the time were largely unfulfilled, and as a result, the Natural Heritage Sites were saved. However, the Viking Road was moved further south, which allowed further construction in the area.

Thus support from a high authority to protect nature was a source of joy for the active.

“At the time, there was a serious threat that far too destructive building plans would have progressed. The prince came to the rescue, ”Nieminen says.

In Viikki, Prince Philip visited the bird towers of Keinumäki and Hakalanniemi, among others.­

The trip went quite well. According to Nieminen, Philip showed his genuine interest in nature and birds. From the Hakalanniemi bird tower, for example, men spotted a haystack, which is a rarer sight for British ornithologists.

“It seemed like he wasn’t just in a formal honorary position. On the way back from the bird tower, we walked back long-distance outdoor trails, when Philip himself began to tell about the rapids he followed in Scotland, ”Nieminen recalls.

In addition to the Viikki expedition, Prince Philip also went as a guest of Metsähallitus to go outdoors in Nuuksio and on an archipelago trip in the archipelago off Helsinki.