Distinguishing a poison ivy from a daisy can be tricky.

In Janakkala Rahitunlammi’s swimming beach is closed until now due to poison ivy observations, says the municipality of Janakkala in its announcement.

The municipality has demarcated the area where poison ivy grows, and the environmental health of Etelä Häme advises to avoid swimming at the beach.

Observations has been done also in Pudasjärvi at the Luppovedi swimming beach, where poisonous plants have been found on the beach and along the outdoor path that goes around the water.

Toxic poison giant has been found also from Sastamala’s Kämmäkä beach. There, the plant has been demarcated with an attention tape and it has been advised to avoid swimming near it.

Poison lord resembles a daisy in appearance and can be difficult to identify. Both plants have green hollow stems, serrated leaves and small white flowers that grow in clusters.

The easiest way to distinguish poison ivy from a daisy is based on where it grows: the former grows in water bodies, the latter on land. The typical habitats of poison ivy are along lush waterways in shallow coastal water, while the dog’s pipe thrives in yards and roadsides.

The poison giant all parts contain kikutoxin, which is very toxic. Nature gate – database, Myrkkykeiso is probably the most dangerous plant in Finland.

You shouldn’t eat or touch a poison ivy, and you shouldn’t drink water from the water areas around it. Broken plant parts can contaminate even small water areas.

The toxicity of poison ivy can surprise you, because the leaves smell like dill and the taste can resemble parsley.

If the plant is swallowed, seek hospital treatment immediately.

Janakkalan The municipality only removes poison ivy from Rahitunlammi’s swimming beach after the end of the swimming season, because its roots secrete poison.

Also from Kämmäkä swimming beach and Luppovede, the plant is dug up with its roots after the swimming season.