From: Julian Mayr

In the Utrecht district, a wolf is said to have approached a daycare group and bitten a girl. The authorities are now discussing what measures should be taken.

Leusden – It is not only in Italy, Austria or, more recently, Romania that unwanted encounters between humans and large predators such as bears and wolves occur again and again. Now a shocking incident has also occurred in the Netherlands – with a mild outcome. In the Den Treek nature park in the municipality of Leusden, a wolf is said to have bitten a little girl. The area has been cordoned off as a precaution, and further action is still being discussed.

Possible wolf attack on girl in the Netherlands – animal is said to have approached unnoticed

According to reports from the news portal ad.nlbased on statements by the Parents of the girl concerned, the child was on an outing from her daycare center when a wolf approached from behind. The wolf bit the girl’s thigh without her noticing and immediately let go. The girl suffered “minor injuries” and was mainly “shocked,” according to the daycare center’s management. The news agency AFP reports that the girl is doing well.

The wolf population in Europe is growing – in the Netherlands an animal is said to have bitten a child. (Symbolic image) © Blickwinkel/W. Rolfes/imago

The police have not yet been able to confirm whether the attacking animal was actually a wolf. Nevertheless, the municipality of Leusden announced on Thursday, July 18, that the area would remain closed until August 15, based on the recommendation of wolf experts and in consultation with the private landowner.

Huib van Essen, a local official, was ad.nl quoted as saying: “This measure is very sensible and actually the only option at the moment.” He added: “The wolf belongs to the ‘Champions League’ of endangered species. Shooting, disturbing or relocating is not an option. We have to protect both people and the wolves.” When encountering wolves, it is important to behave correctly.

Not the first incident involving wolves in the region – wolf is said to have recently dragged away a dog

The mayor of the municipality of Leusden, Gerolf Bouwmeester, stressed that the incident with the bitten child was not the only one in recent times. “Within a short period of time there have been several incidents involving a wolf in Leusden territory. I understand that this can be very frightening for those who have experienced this,” he said. RTV-Utrecht reported that in early July a wolf had grabbed a miniature poodle and carried it away.

The area is strictly monitored by employees of the estate, assisted by the municipality, the province of Utrecht and, if necessary, the police. The authorities stated that cyclists, hikers and leashed dogs disruptive and could cause new confrontations. “Because these confrontations are not only frightening for those affected, but also threaten the wolves, it is important that peace and quiet prevail for humans and animals,” it said in a notice.

Expert is surprised: “Unusual that wolves attack people”

Wilbert Nijlant, the estate’s manager, has been warning about the wolves in the area for some time. “We are all shocked, but this is something I have been working on for months,” he told the broadcaster NOS“They follow walkers, cyclists and horses, which panic and go crazy.” Ecologist Leo Linnartz was surprised by the animals’ behavior: “It is very unusual for wolves to attack people. There are very few incidents in Europe where this happens,” he told public broadcaster.

A meeting with state secretaries is scheduled for Friday, July 19, to discuss further measures regarding the wolves in the national park.

The growing wolf population has been a source of criticism among farmers for some time. In other countries, too, the debate about how to deal with large predators is sometimes heated. In Germany, incidents involving wolves keep occurring. In Lower Saxony restaurateurs have a curious means chosen as herd protection against wolves: Yaks. (jm)