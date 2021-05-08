Nature Outdoors scared the familiar pair of sea eagles from their nest in the Old Town Bay – “It went as we feared”

The couple, who had previously nested on Lopin Island, have now moved elsewhere to nest.

In the old town bay The sea eagle couple, who rejoiced in Helsinki, has left their nesting tree. A pair of sea eagles that had previously nested on the island off Lopik off Viikki moved to nesting trees elsewhere, probably for the sake of humans.

The sea eagle longs for peace, especially at a sensitive time for nesting, and is particularly frightened by people.

“It went as we feared. Just at the same time as the sea eagles decided on their nesting site, the sea was frozen in Viikki and the traffic in the area started quite hard, ”says the environmental inspector. Tuomas Lahti About the City of Helsinki’s environmental services.

In February, the city appealed to the townspeople and asked the outdoor enthusiasts to give the sea eagle a pair of nesting peace, but the information apparently did not reach all the residents.

The sea eagle nested on the island of Lopin in Viikki in 2020.­

Sea eagles probably not now washed very far from Viikki, Lahti thinks.

“These sea eagles are now probably nesting in the Helsinki sea area on an island from where they originally came to Viikki.”

The sea eagle usually has several nests in its territory, from which they choose one to nest.

The sea eagle’s nest is still in place in Viikki and has not been captured by any other bird such as the cormorant, Lahti says. In addition, it is likely that a couple who previously nested on Lopin Island will continue to keep a close eye on the area.

“Cormorants go to fetch branches from there nest, but dare not settle. It revolves around sea eagles all the time. I’ve seen an adult sea eagle used to fishing in the area and I’m pretty sure it’s the same individual who also nested in the area. ”

Sea eagle is still a highly disturbing bird of prey. When choosing and nesting a nesting site, it demands peace around it. It should not go closer than half a mile at that time.

“Sea eagles are still very cruel to humans. It is the result of centuries of persecution, ”says Lahti.

However, the species is very vibrant today. Its population has recovered so well that some sea eagles have to look for nesting grounds and territory elsewhere: closer to humans and inland lakes.

“Now they are already spreading inland and there are nesting pairs all the way to Lapland on the big lakes.”