For many, the emotional connection with dogs and other animals seems to be almost instinctive, beyond a rational choice. It is as if the sympathy and the affective bond towards them were An inherent needa fundamental part of the human experience that transcends logic. We feel tenderness when we see a puppy, we find canine loyalty exemplary and enjoy its presence in our daily lives. But what if that affinity for dogs was not only a matter of personal experiences, but was written in our DNA?

An investigation suggests that at least half of our predisposition to want to share our life with dogs could be genetically determined. This conclusion arrived from the University of Uppsala, in Sweden, which has analyzed data from More than 35,000 twins To discover to what extent the possession of dogs has a hereditary base. The results show that genetics influence this decision on 57% in women and 51% in men. That is, although the environment and parenting play a relevant role, there is a biological component that could explain why some people feel an innate attraction towards dogs.

Do we love dogs for culture or biology?

Traditionally, it has been thought that the affinity for dogs is determined by the environment in which we grow. If we pass childhood with a dog at homeit is more likely that in the adult phase we want to have one. However, the study of the twins suggests that the genetic factor is as decisive as environmental.

Identical twins share 100% of their genetic material, while twins only share 50%, like any pair of brothers. If the predisposition to have a dog were only cultural or social, there should be no significant differences between both groups. However, the researchers discovered that identical twins have much more similar dog possession rates than twins, which suggests a genetic influence on this decision.





Personality and his link with dogs

Beyond genetics, personality also counts in our relationship with dogs. Previous studies They have shown that people with the greatest affinity towards dogs tend to be more extroverted, sociable and with a lower level of emotional instability, while Those who prefer cats are usually more introverted and reflective.

If we add to this the genetic influence on certain personality features, the connection becomes even more interesting: if our personality is partially determined by our genes and this in turn influences the relationship with dogs, then it is logical to think that our affinity for them could also have a biological basis.

Coevolution: a forged relationship for millennia

The love we feel for dogs is not a recent story. They were the first animals domesticated by the human being, at least 14,000 years ago. For centuries, humans and dogs have worked together, hunted together and shared shelter. This prolonged coexistence has been able to influence our biology in ways that we are just beginning to understand.





Not surprisingly, there is a Research conducted by Washington State University which has proposed that the relationship between humans and dogs is an example of Coevolution: As humans domesticated dogs, they also modified certain behaviors to better adapt to our company. At the same time, the relationship with dogs could have shaped aspects of our own evolution, including our behavior and social preferences.

Is it in our genes wanting a dog?

The results of the Swedish study do not mean that the desire to have a dog is scheduled in our DNA rigidly. Rather, suggest that some people They are born with a genetic predisposition To feel greater affinity towards dogs, but the environment in which they grow and their life experiences are also determining factors.

In short, if you have ever wondered why you feel such a special connection with dogs, it may be part of the answer in your genes.

