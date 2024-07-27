arXiv: Nature of the spinning pulsar PSR J1227-6208 studied

Astronomers at the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIfRA) in Bonn, Germany, have uncovered the nature of the spinning pulsar PSR J1227-6208. The results of the study published on the arXiv preprint server.

Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars that emit beams of electromagnetic radiation. Recycled pulsars are old pulsars that have been spun up by accretion of matter from a companion star in a close binary system. The pulsar PSR J1227-6208, with a rotation period of about 34.5 milliseconds, has a massive companion with a minimum mass of about 1.27 solar masses.

To observe PSR J1227-6208, astronomers used the Parkes and MeerKAT radio telescopes. It turned out that the pulsar belongs to the class of massive spin-up pulsars – ONeMg systems, in which the neutron star’s companion is a white dwarf consisting of oxygen, neon and magnesium.

Based on the collected data, the scientists determined that the pulsar’s mass is between 1.16 and 1.69 solar masses, and the mass of the companion star is estimated to be between 1.21 and 1.47 solar masses. The orbital eccentricity of the system is very small – 0.00115, which virtually eliminates the possibility that the companion is another neutron star, confirming the presence of a white dwarf.

Given the relatively long rotation period of PSR J1227−6208, astronomers suggest that the pulsar accreted no more than 0.0045 solar masses during its spin-up. However, if the accretion occurred over a period of less than 100,000 years, then either it is super-Eddington or the pulsar spin-up was very efficient.

In super-Eddington accretion, the influx of matter onto a neutron star (or black hole) exceeds the so-called Eddington limit. This limit occurs when the radiation pressure from the hot infalling material prevents the accretion rate from increasing further. However, this limit can be overcome if the radiation is absorbed by the accreted matter. The existence of super-Eddington accretion is indicated, for example, by accretion disks that are very swollen as a result of heating.