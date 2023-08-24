Thursday, August 24, 2023
Nature | Observations of blue-green algae have been made almost throughout Finland

August 24, 2023
The calm of the wind has increased surface blooms of blue-green algae.

From blue-green algae observations have been made this week almost all over the country, says the Finnish Environmental Center Syke in the bulletin. The calm of the wind has increased surface blooms of blue-green algae.

Although blue-green algae sightings have increased, the situation in inland waters and on the coast is still typical for the time. Blue-green algae has also been observed in some places in the sea areas.

In late summer, when the blue-green algae rafts die, you may see blue or turquoise decomposing blue-green algae on the beaches. The decomposition of blue-green algae can cause an unpleasant smell.

