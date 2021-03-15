Nature Nature panel: Recovery measures must at the same time safeguard biodiversity – “Measures can have conflicting effects”

Many measures to revive the economy and promote carbon neutrality can cause harm to biodiversity, the Finnish Nature Panel emphasizes.

The coronary crisis The recovery measures required by Finland must be directed in such a way that they help Finland to cope with the economic contraction caused by the pandemic and at the same time safeguard biodiversity. The best stimulus measures support the green transition to carbon neutrality, according to the Finnish Nature Panel.

To minimize the negative economic impact, the Finnish government is heading The EU stimulus package funds to be used for actions that simultaneously help tackle climate change and natural disasters. At least half of the funds are to be allocated to the green transition, that is, in practice, to combating climate change.

The Finnish Nature Panel has assessed the environmental impacts of possible recovery measures.

The best according to the panel, the natural and employment effects of the combination are provided by the expansion and utilization of the network of protected areas for tourism, the restoration and management of wetlands, the protection and restoration of bogs and the removal of fish migration barriers.

However, many measures to revitalize the economy and promote carbon neutrality can cause natural handicaps, the nature panel emphasizes in a statement issued on Monday.

“This is not a confrontation, but that genuinely good actions can have contradictory effects,” says the chairman of the Finnish Nature Panel, professor of ecology at the University of Jyväskylä. Janne Kotiaho in the bulletin.

“Recovery measures should be designed to be consistent with the overall objective of non-degradability of nature. It means stopping the loss of nature and compensating for the damage caused with ecological compensation, ”Kotiaho continues.

According to the panel, natural hazards can be avoided with good planning. For example, in projects that affect land use, the inevitable disadvantages must be compensated by protecting and restoring nature.

Nature tourism development and expansion of the network of nature reserves would, according to the nature panel, be a good combination of rehabilitation measures.

“Nature tourism is a significant economic sector both in Finland and globally, and maintaining and developing the employment it brings is important,” says the nature panel.

In Lapland, nature-based tourism is very important from a regional economic point of view and the share of international tourists is considerable. Lake Finland and Finland’s archipelago and coastal areas, on the other hand, are significant, especially for domestic nature tourism.

The corona pandemic has raised the importance of short-distance tourism and increased the number of visitors to national parks and other protected areas.

Also read: It was a record-breaking year in national parks: with the corona epidemic, the number of young people in nature in particular increased

“In order to maintain the attractiveness of both mainland and marine national parks and local recreation areas in the future, special attention must be paid to the state of both the environment and service facilities. A key measure in both the North and the South is the expansion and development of existing protected areas and the increase of general nature knowledge, ”the panel outlines.

According to the panel, in order for the public places to remain in good condition, their service equipment must be increased and structures and environments damaged by heavy use must be repaired and restored.

Promoting nature-based tourism also requires equipment maintenance. Pictured is a hiker in Oulanka National Park in Kuusamo in October 2020.­

According to the nature panel, resources for the management and rehabilitation of national parks and local recreation areas can be secured as part of green regeneration. At the same time, municipalities can be encouraged to plan and implement new protection and recreation areas as part of zoning.

The climate and water impacts of mire restoration depend on the site, so prioritizing sites to be restored is important, according to the panel. Restoration will also restore the bog’s recreational use for hunting, berry picking and hiking, which will have a positive impact on people’s well-being and health.

Hiking barriers by dismantling and rehabilitating fish breeding areas, the panel says can directly improve the status of aquatic habitats and ecosystem services, while supporting local employment and landscape, recreation and nature values.

65 per cent of Finland’s hydropower plants are small, and in total they account for only five per cent of the total hydropower capacity. However, the dams act as significant migratory barriers for fish.

“By dismantling small and insignificant power plants and other migratory barriers at the end of the investment cycle, migratory fish stocks, watercourse ecosystems and the economy can be revitalized,” the nature panel says in a statement.

Finnish Nature Panel is a multidisciplinary, independent body of experts that supports nature policy planning and decision – making.