Nature | Little birds are now found dead all over Helsinki

Dead little birds have been found all over Helsinki. The Food Agency denies the connection with bird flu.

in Helsinki there have been several sightings of dead baby birds lying on the streets recently.

There were about ten birds in front of the newspaper house on Monday morning. According to social media, during the last weekend, dead birds have also been found in different parts of Herttoniemi.

Are mass bird deaths related to bird flu?

Dead little birds in front of Sanomatalo in Helsinki.

The Food Agency specialist researcher Marja Isomursu considers avian influenza an unlikely cause of the mass deaths of small birds.

“That would be extraordinary.”

Bird flu is especially a problem for waterfowl. According to Isomursu, small birds are killed by salmonella bacteria and the parasitic disease trichomonosis more often than influenza.

It is even more likely than this that an accident is behind the deaths of the birds, says Isomursu.

According to him, little birds startle easily at any time. When trying to escape, they may bump into the vertical and reflective surfaces of buildings and bounce down to the ground.

Herttoniemi was struck by lightning on Saturday, which caused a loud, far-reaching bang. Its was suspected as far as Tuusula.

Isomursu can’t say whether the bang could have scared the birds to death.

According to the Food Agency’s information, there are now plenty of six-tits on the move that have gone wandering. According to Isomursu, the background is usually a good nesting year: there have been many chicks, and there is not enough food for everyone.

“That’s when the new generation disperses and goes looking for better places.”

A dead little bird on Töölönlahdenkatu.

Sure an answer to the cause of death of the birds would require that the winged ones be studied.

Head of the Animal Health and Medicine Unit Shirpa Kivirusu The Food Agency says that the cause of death should be investigated if more than ten dead birds are found in the same place.

According to Kiviruusu, mass deaths should be reported to the official veterinarian of the place of discovery, who will deliver the birds to the Food Agency for examination.

“But the birds disappear pretty quickly to better places. Scavengers, for example crows and foxes, can take them away.”

If necessary, dead birds can be moved aside from the street with, for example, a plastic bag and good hand hygiene. However, the risk of a person getting infected from a dead bird is small.

