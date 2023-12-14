The publication highlighted ChatGPT for recognizing the influence of AI on the development and progress of science

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, was elected one of the 10 most influential people in the world for science by the magazine Nature, one of the main international scientific publications. The list was released on Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) and can be consulted on page of Nature on the Internet.

Marina Silva is described by Nature as “protector of the Amazon” and the one that helped to reverse the rampant deforestation that had been occurring under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the magazine, in a year of bad environmental news, with record global warming, scorching heat waves and fires, Marina Silva conveyed a message of hope when, on August 3, she announced that there had been a 43% drop in deforestation alerts. based on satellite images of the Amazon rainforest from January to July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

The minister resumed the PPCDAm (Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon), which the Bolsonaro government had extinguished. Additionally, she reestablished support for policing in the region to enforce environmental regulations.

From January to July, Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) issued 147% more fines for environmental crimes than the average from 2019 to 2022.

A Nature mentions that, under Bolsonaro's government, there was a 40% reduction in fines for environmental crimes and logging in the Amazon increased by around 60% compared to the previous 4 years.

The list prepared by Nature highlights the role of people who helped make discoveries in science and who drew attention to crucial issues. The magazine itself explains that it is not a prize or a rankingbut from a selection compiled by its editors to list the most interesting stories of the year.

ChatGPT

In addition to selecting people, this year the Nature also elected a non-human, ChatGPT, to be among the most influential of 2023. According to the magazine, this is the recognition of the influence of AI (artificial intelligence) on the development and progress of science.

“Why include a computer program in a list of people who shaped science in 2023? ChatGPT is not a person. However, in many ways this program had a profound and far-reaching effect on science throughout the year.”, says the publication.

“The sole purpose of ChatGPT is to continue dialogues in a plausible manner according to the training data. But in doing so, this and other generative artificial intelligence programs are changing the way scientists work.”, he adds

The magazine adds that no one knows how much more there is to extract from systems like ChatGPT. Their capabilities may still be limited by computational power or new training data. “But the generative AI revolution has already begun. And there's no going back”, says the Nature.

With information from Brazil Agency.