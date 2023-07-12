EuroParliament, the proposal to reject the Commission text failed with 324 votes against, 312 in favor and 12 abstentions





The Plenary of European Parliament has rejected the proposal to reject the law on nature. The proposal to reject the Commission’s text failed with 324 votes against, 312 in favor and 12 abstentions. The proposal had been supported by the EPP and the right.

After the rejection of the proposal to reject the regulation, the Plenary began examining the amendments – about 140 – presented to the text. These include the amendments of Renew who aim at compromise by effectively bringing the Commission’s proposal back to the softer text approved by the EU Council last June.

It is, even if only slightly, one defeat of the attempt to create a new majority between the Ppe, the Conservatives, the right of Identity and Democracy (the League group) and a part of the liberals.

