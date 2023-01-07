Iso Suolajärvi next to Salt Lake City is in danger of drying up completely.

in Utah located in Isa Suolajärvi may not be near anymore if nothing is done. CNNexperts have warned that the lake is on the verge of destruction, as its water level has dropped alarmingly low.

The Iso Suolajärvi, located next to Salt Lake City, may be destroyed within the next five years if immediate measures are not taken to save it, according to scientists.

According to CNN, the drying up of the lake is due to climate change and overuse of its water. The surface of the lake has dropped almost six meters below its normal level and about 60 percent of its bottom has been exposed.

Researchers and conservationists have launched a petition urging Utah policymakers and officials to take emergency action to save the lake. If the lake’s water supply does not increase dramatically by next year, it may dry up completely within five years.

“Its loss could cause enormous damage to Utah’s public health, environment and economy. The decisions we make in the coming months will affect our state and ecosystems in the West for decades,” the petition states, according to CNN.

Professor of Ecology of Benjamin Abbott according to the situation is critical, because the lake’s ecosystem is already collapsing.

“It’s jaw-dropping and disarming to see how much of the lake has disappeared. The lake is closest to the bottom right now,” says Abbott.

According to Abbott, the warming climate and increasing droughts will greatly affect the lakes of the western parts of the United States in the coming years. According to him, the current drying up of Isola Suolajärvi is a foretaste of what is to come.

The water level of Iso Suolajärvi dropped to a historic low last summer, and the situation in the lake has remained alarming ever since.

CNN’s according to this, the lake would need thousands of cubic kilometers more water in the coming years in order to stop its drying up and revive it.

According to Professor Abbott, it would be important that the abundant rains of the current winter be used to save Iso Suolajärvi. Utah’s snow cover is significantly thicker than normal this year.

However, according to the professor, the utilization of winter rains would require immediate measures from the decision-makers. Scientists worried about the Big Salt Lake have demanded the governor of the region to declare a state of emergency.

“It’s possible that we have this much water, but only a small fraction of it gets into the lake. We can instead store it in reservoirs, divert it elsewhere and use it normally in the coming year and that would be a huge missed opportunity,” warns Abbott.