Nature In Australia, rescuers found 200 new trapped whales – most believed to be dead

More than 250 whales had previously been stuck.

Australian In Tasmania, rescuers have found more trapped whales. Now a total of 470 whales have drifted into Macquarie Harbor in the west of the island.

According to the local authority in charge of wildlife, a flock of 200 whales was found by aerial surveillance. The monitoring team believes most of the lights now found are already dead.

More than 250 stuck whales were reported on Monday. At least 90 of these lights have already died despite rescue operations.