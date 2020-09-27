Nature Image compilation: Scientists gather rare plants for safety in Taiwan: “Many of the living beings here before have disappeared.”

Research assistant Hung Hsin-chieh was looking for plants to collect in Jin Shui Forest in Taiwan in September.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Conservationists are collecting rare plants from forests and islands in Taiwan. They are assembled in greenhouses to help the species survive in the midst of climate change and other environmental damage. “Hopefully, these species will one day have a chance to return to their habitats,” the researcher hopes.
Dr. Cecilia Hung Hsin-Chieh, a research assistant at the Koo Botanical Conservation Center, climbed a tree to look for endangered plants in Jin Shui Forest. “Few people get to visit places like me. I get to spend long times in the mountains and in the woods. I’m good at climbing trees, as opposed to many others. “Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh was looking for plants on the island of Shi Qiu in July.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Cheng Ken Yu collected moss in the forest of Qi Lin. In the background Hung Hsin-Chieh.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Greenhouse at Dr. Cecilia Koon Botanical Conservation Center in Pingtung in July.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
A wild plant at the Environmental Protection Center in Pingtung.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Sheng Sian Dai irrigated the plants at the Environmental Protection Center in Pingtung.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh took care of the ferns he collected from the forest at the Environmental Protection Center in Pingtung.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Mouse moss in a seedling nursery.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh studied a plant he had collected from the forest of Qi Lin in his hotel room in Taitung.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh was looking for a campsite in Jin Shui Forest in Pingtung. “I started collecting plants when I was in school. I didn’t consider it important then. But when I started working at the Environmental Protection Center, I realized that many of the living things that were here before were gone. ”Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Snake in the forest of Qi Lin in Taitung.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh picked up the plant in Dongyin.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh prepared to raise his backpack in the Hapen forest. In the backpack he carries research equipment as well as camping equipment.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh prepared a meal by the campfire.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh and Cheng Ken Yu kept a diary of the plants they collected. “Hopefully these species will one day have a chance to return to their habitats. Or if we create a new habitat for them, I hope they get to grow happily there, ”Ken Yu says.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
Hung Hsin-Chieh walking back to his campsite in Jin Shui forest.Picture: Ann Wang / Reuters
