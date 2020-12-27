Nature How to spend breaks in a corona-safe way? HS compiled tips for outdoor destinations in the Helsinki metropolitan area

Weather permitting, you can head to the many hiking and nature trails in the Helsinki metropolitan area on weekdays.

In the metropolitan area There are beautiful outdoor destinations even in winter, if, for example, on weekdays the mind craves nature.

HS asked Metsähallitus’ designer for tips on nature sites From Ilkka Nummis and a hiking guide From Raija Hentman.

Nuuksio

The routes at Haukkalampi are gravelly and can be transported well even in winter, says Numminen. Nuuksio routes also usually have so many visitors that the marked routes remain open.

There are several routes in Nuuksio National Park that can also be hiked in winter.­

In North Nuuksio, the routes in the Salmi outdoor area are of different lengths, and there are also fireplaces in the area. There is plenty of parking space, and Café Nuuksio’s northern pirtti is normally open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A four-kilometer Soidinkierros tour also departs from near Hotel Nuuksio. There are no fireplaces on the route, but there is a table reserved for snacks along the way. Along the tour, you can also admire the view of Soidinsuo, which is Nuuksio’s largest bog, Numminen reminds.

Sipoon corps

There are several nature trails in Sipoonkorvi National Park.­

Sipoonkorvi National Park spreads in the Helsinki metropolitan area to Sipoo, Vantaa and Helsinki. The Sipoon ravine is characterized by raven-like forests, traditional landscapes and rugged cliffs.

In Sipoonkorvi National Park, two official rounds glide: a 1.4-kilometer-long nature trail and a clearly more challenging 4.8-kilometer-long nature trail, paced by steep elevation differences. The latter differs from the trails, for example, on the hill of Högberget, from where the landscape widens far.

From the Kuusijärvi parking area, the route runs to, for example, the Bisajärvi fire site and back.

The new bridge from Kuusijärvi to the national park is also worth experiencing, Numminen says.

Villa Elfvik’s nature trails

Villa Elfvik’s nature trails are worth experiencing and easy for the whole family, Numminen suggests.

Villa Elfvik’s nature house leaves several short nature trails to the surrounding area. For example, the 800-meter-long Path of Nature Trail can also be traversed by prams and wheelchairs during the melting earth. The bird tower is also wheelchair accessible and with prams.

The Laajalahti Nature Reserve is nearby. The Laajalahti nature trail starts at Villa Elfvik Nature House, and much of the 2.9 km journey is a narrow boardwalk. In wet weather, long trees can be slippery.

Haltiala

Haltiala outdoor area.­

In Haltiala, Korpipolku is a nature trail built in 2011, where you can get to know the restored forest. The signposts along the trail provide information on how to restore the ditched forest back to a desert and what changes can be seen in the forest nature. The trail is not suitable for strollers.

Niskala Arboretum.­

In the area of ​​the Niskala tree species park, on the other hand, you can get acquainted with about 60 different species of deciduous trees and shrubs, pine and spruce species, as well as six larch species and a diverse herbaceous plant species.

Uutela outdoor area

Uutela outdoor area near Vuosaari.­

In the Vuosaari Uutela area, there are 1.5-2.5 km long nature trails, partly by the sea.

Niemenapaja and Nuottaniemi have two kitchen roofs where you can have a lunch break while watching nature. There are no firewood in the canopies, but you should bring your own firewood and matches.

Tuusula

On Tuusula Sarvikallio, Seittel’s outdoor route has a gravel path and a fireplace.

“And the views of Lake Tuusula, which could be considered a kind of national landscape,” says Numminen.

On the eastern shore of the lake, you can also visit Fjällbo Park, which can be found next door to Aleksis Kivi’s death cottage.

Kasakallio

Kasakallio is located in eastern Helsinki in Salmenkallio, only a few kilometers from Itäkeskus, for example.

The nature of Kasakallio is protected, as the area belongs to rock areas that are valuable for nature and landscape protection.

The path to the rock starts from Vikkullantie from a small parking lot. The top of Kasakallio stretches more than 50 meters above sea level.

Petikko

Vantaa Petikko’s large nature recreation area.­

The Petikko nature recreation area is a diverse outdoor and recreation area of ​​about 1,700 hectares in Länsi-Vantaa.

In the east, the area is bordered by the Hämeenlinnanväylä and the Kivistö district, in the west by the Vihdintie, and to the north by the area joins the Vestra forests.