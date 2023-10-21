Nature | Helsinki wants to build houses that would be safer for birds

In a working group, Helsinki is preparing new guidelines on bird-safe construction.

Helsinki wants to reduce facades that are dangerous for birds in his cityscape. The risk of death of birds is planned to be curbed with separate instructions and a proposal to change the building order.

Helsinki’s urban environment department has been preparing guidelines since August. The need for change is based on a municipal initiative by nature conservation associations, which proposed the promotion of bird-friendly glass construction.

The current guidelines already state that large glass surfaces can be dangerous for birds. A bird-safe construction working group has now been established for the residents’ guide. In the future guidelines, it is intended to review the risks to birds caused by new construction and to list ways to reduce the risks.

Autumn in Helsinki, there have been reports of small birds found dead on the streets. Among other things, birds have been found In front of the newspaper house.

The birds found dead near the newspaper house have always been small birds. No clear reason was found for the deaths of the birds.

According to the organization’s initiative, Bird deaths in window collisions are one of the most significant human-caused causes of bird mortality. Most of the birds that crash into windows are small sparrows.

Building guidelines related to bird safety will be brought to the division and board for approval later.