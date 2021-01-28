Nature Helsinki suspends Uutela’s controversial forestry work for review

The Nature Conservation Association and local residents have criticized the thinnings as oversized.

Helsinki interrupts the nature conservation work in Uutela, which caused a lot of drill, for review. Representatives of the Helsinki Nature Conservation Association and the Vuosaari Society have been invited to the review to be held next week.

Both the Nature Conservation Association and local residents have criticized that thinning causes unnecessary damage to the area’s natural values ​​and forest feel.

Forest manager Vesa Koskikallion according to, the felling of large trees has been recorded at five sites. The plan still includes 10-15 sites.

Forestry began last autumn with thinning of woodpeckers. In January of this year, thinning of small and larger trees was carried out in the area in forest and meadow areas.

Uutelan in the nature management plan, traditional meadows and woodlands are classified as open to the public. Finnish Environment Institute Syke classifies these traditional biotopes as extremely endangered.

When natural animal husbandry has decreased, more than 90 percent of Finnish forest pastures, meadows and fields have been afforested. At the same time, the animals and plants that thrive in these open meadows will disappear.

Uutela’s forestry works concern only a part of Uutela’s areas. They do not extend to nature reserves or areas in the Helsinki nature conservation program, which cover about 37 per cent of Uutela’s surface area.