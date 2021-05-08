Nature Hedgehogs are now on the move, and the easiest way to help them is with clean water – Hazardous debris and lawn mowers in backyards

Hedgehogs can also be given wet cat food.

Hedgehogs even in northern Finland, they wake up from their winter horror at this time, when the frosty nights end and the heat stays on the plus side for longer. In southern Finland, this often happens as early as April, says SEY Finnish Animal Welfare Association’s Animal Welfare Adviser Hanna Al-Saedi.

“Hedgehogs have hardened to the weather conditions in Finland and can also withstand the back winter periods, but they are very hungry in the spring. Hedgehogs eat frogs, worms and beetles, among others, which may not be available if the ground is still very cold, ”Al-Saedi points out.

Like other animals moving in nature, hedgehogs should, in principle, be left alone, according to Al-Saed. However, a hedgehog moving in its own yard can be given clean water.

If there is a harder fire to help and is willing to feed the hedgehog even for a longer period of time, it can be given cat wet food. Dry cat food should not be given to hedgehogs without first soaking in water. Otherwise, when swollen, they can remove fluids from the hedgehog’s body that it already has scarce. Fish products should be avoided.

Al-Saedi says some of the helpers have given the hedgehogs nuts that put them at risk of suffocation. One important rule of memory has already begun to arrive: under no circumstances should hedgehogs be given dairy products.

Finland Based on the experience of the Finnish Animal Welfare Association, wild hedgehogs have decreased in Finland. Hedgehogs will clearly be treated less by SEY animal welfare advisers, and there will also be fewer hedgehog observations.

“Warmer and less snowy winters have left their mark. The hedgehogs got wet in their nests, woke up from their slumber, went horticulture, and may not have had time to make new nests anymore. A lot of hedgehogs died in such winters, ”Al-Saedi regrets.

Another significant risk to hedgehogs, according to the Animal Welfare Adviser, is traffic.

People have opportunities to influence other risks. Garbage and other items that the animals may get caught in or injure themselves should be collected from their own yard. For example, hedgehogs are caught in nets placed on top of berry bushes at regular intervals.

“Hedgehogs have a good sense of smell, and they stick their beaks into every hole where there’s even a little good scent on offer,” Al-Saedi says.

From the point of view of the hedgehogs, Al-Saedi considers the most fatal tool to be a line cutter used in lawn mowing in places that the lawnmower cannot reach. Al-Saedi always takes care of numerous hedgehogs during the summer, who have lost part of their face, for example, as a result of being hit by a line cutter.

Hedgehogs often spend their time at the roots of shrubs. When frightened, the hedgehog does not escape, but crouches and goes into a ball.

“If the line cutter can’t be left unused, at least the eye should be hard all the time. There are a lot of other animals at the roots of the bushes, such as hare chicks. ”

Robotic lawnmowers are also a threat to hedgehogs. According to Al-Saed, at least some of the robotic lawnmowers do not recognize the hedgehog that hits their way, but drive over it.

Hedgehog is a fairly rare pet in Finland. A total of about 300 pet hedgehogs live in Finnish homes, according to an expert from the Finnish Hedgehog Association Marja Pihkala.

“The association has 80–100 member families, and the families typically have 1–2 hedgehogs. In addition, there are some families who do not belong to the association, ”which makes it difficult to estimate the exact number of pet hedgehogs.

According to Pihkala, there have been no significant changes in the number of pet hedgehogs in ten years. The hedgehog is not a “trend pet” taken on light grounds, but its acquisition is usually considered for a longer period of time.

According to Pihkala, the hedgehog is moderately easy to care for. It needs a diet, about 80 percent of which are various insects such as crickets, cockroaches or worms. These can be purchased dried, frozen or canned.

Pet hedgehogs must be provided with accommodation suitable for their needs. Although the hedgehog is small, it needs a home of about 1 to 2 square feet with an impeller and enough sandy and sheltered places. The hedgehog is sensitive to the cold, and its home should be 23-25 ​​degrees warm.

Hedgehogs are nocturnal animals that sleep during the day and usually wake up no earlier than nine in the evening.

In nature, the hedgehog is a prey animal, which is why it does not easily show its illness or pain, and the owners do not always know how to take it to the doctor in time. According to Pihkala, it is worth buying a hedgehog directly from the breeder, as the breeder often gives good instructions and acts as a support for the owner throughout the life of the hedgehog.

Finnish pet hedgehogs are mainly African dwarf hedgehogs.

“The association is asked from time to time if a pet hedgehog can be taken to the cottage to remove snakes. Can not! Pet hedgehogs do not survive in Finnish conditions and do not eat snakes from the cottage yard, ”Pihkala emphasizes.