Nature Dozens of deer crashes are driven in Parais, and white-tailed deer hunting also uses artificial light: “More dumping permits than we have time to use”

Parainen In the archipelago regions of Southwest Finland, the white-tailed deer population is very large this autumn, estimates the operations director of the Parainen Game Management Association Tomas Björkroth.

According to the Natural Resources Center (Luke), the stock had increased by about 15 percent from the previous season at the end of the 2020–2021 hunting season.

“The increase is indicated by the fact that the numbers of deer crashes and prey have increased. In addition, local associations’ estimates of the stock left over from hunting have also increased, ”says Luke’s specialist researcher. Sami Aikio.

Dump permits and numbers of game management associations have increased.

“In the area of ​​the Parainen Game Management Association, catches have increased from 190 animals to 330 white-tailed deer in three hunting seasons. There are more permits in the area of ​​our association than we have time to use, ”says Björkroth.

“Hunters have done quite a bit of work in recent years to reduce the stock.”

This fall in densely populated areas, artificial light may also be used in deer hunting by way of exception. According to Björkroth, it makes it possible to hunt in the dark and thus increase the catch.

“Plus, it’s easier to identify animals and selectively hunt with light when you don’t have to guess in the dark.”

According to Luke Aikio, hunting with light is not usually allowed because it has been feared to be too effective a method.

“But since the number of deer in Finland has grown exponentially, it is not visible that hunting would destroy the species.”

The deer hunting season begins in early September and lasts until mid-February.

White-tailed deer Parais has a lot to do in Nauvo, Houtskar, Iniö and Korppoo, among others. The Kanta-Parainen area, on the other hand, has an exceptionally strong deer population compared to neighboring areas, and about a thousand animals are shot in the association’s area during the season.

“Until 20 years ago, Capricorn was much smaller in the area.”

According to Aikio, the mosaic of fields and forests prevailing in southwestern Finland and Southwest Finland is a pleasant environment for white-tailed deer.

“Winters in the southwest archipelago are usually mild, and there is no thick snow cover making it difficult to get food.”

Deer and deer crashes in the area every year, especially on the Archipelago Road.

“If you drive from Turku to Korppoo, it is quite a miracle if you do not see a deer. That section has a lot of deer on both sides of the road, ”says Björkroth.

Crashes occur especially at dawn and dusk. By mid-September, the calves are already starting to be big enough to move with their mother in search of food. The onset of mating season causes the animals to move in an ever-increasing area, thus increasing the risk of accidents.

Criminal Commissioner Maria Sainio According to the Southwest Finland Police Department, Parainen Police Station, in the last three months, there have been about 90 deer crashes in the Parainen city alone. Most of the crashes are collisions with deer or deer.

“Not all crashes are here,” Sainio emphasizes.

“A few years ago, the Police Board issued instructions that visits to crash sites should be stopped – except in the event of personal injury or damage to a third party.”

According to police data, a large part of the crashes happen along the Archipelago Road. However, according to Sainio, this can be confusing, as perhaps accidents on smaller roads do not just come to the attention of the police.

“Perhaps more is being called from the stern villages directly to the hunter. In the case of a car, inquiries are matters between the owner and the insurance company. ”

