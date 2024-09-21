Nature conservation | USU: Stora Enso did not fit into the raw materials protection program

Conservation|Stora Enso said that it is participating in the forest protection project after a forest machine ran over the river during logging and caused considerable destruction.

Forestry company Stora Enso could not participate in the Life Revives program, which protects fish, says Uutissuomalainen (USU).

Stora Enso’s press release on August 23 stated that the company was involved in the project. The company’s director of communications Ingrid Peura however, tells USU that the company later received information from Metsähallitus that the Life Revives project is already underway and funded.

Project Manager at Life Revives Pirkko-Liisa Luhdan according to Stora Enso is not involved, because a new member cannot be included in the project while it is in progress.

The stream water restoration team of the Life Revives project of Metsähallitus nature services started rescuing the dead at the end of August.

Life Revives is an EU-funded project whose goal is to revive the raw stocks of Finland, Sweden and Estonia towards a favorable conservation level.

In August, it was revealed that at Stora Enso’s construction site in Suomussalmi, a raw river had been repeatedly driven over, causing great damage. The police are investigating the matter as a serious nature conservation crime.