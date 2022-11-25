Friday, November 25, 2022
Nature conservation | The trade of more than 50 species of sharks will be more strictly controlled

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in World Europe
Especially in East Asian countries, the market for edible shark fins is worth half a billion dollars annually.

In international A proposal to add a total of 54 species of tiger and hammerhead sharks to the species list has been approved at the Cites meeting, where the international trade of the animals is strictly controlled.

Cites is an agreement regulating the international trade of endangered species, their parts and products made from them.



The meeting in Panama ends on Friday.

