Nature conservation | The second Sumatran rhino was born in Indonesia already this year

The Sumatran rhinoceros is the smallest of the living rhino species and extremely endangered.

In Indonesian an extremely endangered Sumatran rhinoceros was born in the nature reserve over the weekend, local authorities announced on Monday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The Sumatran rhinoceros is an extremely endangered species. WWF and the International Union for Conservation of Nature have estimated that there are only 80 representatives of the species left in the world, which live in Indonesia on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo.

On Saturday the small male rhinoceros found next to its mother Delilah weighs 25 kilograms and lives in the Way Kambas nature park in Sumatra. The boy’s father is called Harapan.

The herd living in the park consists of ten Sumatran rhinos. Two cubs have already been born in the herd this fall.

About the birth of the last Sumatran rhinoceros was reported at the beginning of October.

Births of Sumatran rhinos are often unsuccessful. The Andatu male rhino born in Way Kambas in 2012 was the first Sumatran rhino born in an Indonesian nature park in 120 years.

In total, five cubs have been born in the program running in the park in recent years.

Sumatran rhinoceros is Asia’s only two-horned rhinoceros.

It is the smallest and hairiest of the currently living rhinoceros species. An adult individual can grow to about one and a half meters tall and weigh 500–960 kilograms.

Sumatran rhinos are on the brink of extinction due to climate change and poaching, among other things.

Rhino horn has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. Although the Chinese Ministry of Health removed the horn from the official medicinal list in 1993, the beliefs live on.