Nature conservation | The artists leave a distress call to the ministers for the protection of forests

“Now there is a tight debate about what the criteria are for protected forests,” says photo artist Ritva Kovalainen.

Large a number of Finnish artists have signed a forest petition, which will be handed over to the Minister of the Environment and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry in Parliament on Wednesday. The petition is a cry for help, hoping for additional protection for Finland's forests, because the artists fear that many forests worth protecting will end up being cut down.

“Finland is committed to protecting old and natural forests, and now there is a tight debate about what the criteria are for protected forests. We want to influence the fact that it is absolutely important to do something concrete”, photo artist Ritva Kovalainen says.

He is one of the initiators of the petition. Kovalainen published his work together Sanni Sepon with a photo-artistic information book this year North wind forestwhich was nominated as the recipient of Tieto-Finlandia.

According to Kovalainen, now is the last moment to make an impact.

“There are still many state-owned forests that are under the threat of logging, but which could supplement the protection network. After all, the goal is to reduce the loss of nature or get on a better path in terms of it.”

In the petition it is stated that even though the importance of natural capital and diversity for the economy is already understood worldwide, the Finnish forest industry still wanted to hold on to large amounts of felling and therefore strives to influence the criteria for protected forests.

“The criteria for protected forests cannot be based on industry requirements, but must be based on the latest ecological research data,” the petition states.

“The demand of our artists is that these are taken seriously. The nature panel has made serious statements on how to deal with this. We demand that they are really followed and not watered down,” says Kovalainen.

Petition has been signed by more than 1,600 artists from different fields. Among the signatories are e.g. Eija-Liisa Ahtila, Katja Gauriloff, Terike Haapoja, Jonne von Hertzen, Kari Heiskanen, Katja Kettu, Salla Simukka, Malla Malmivaara and Esko Salminen.

According to Kovalainen, many artists have worked with forest and nature subjects throughout the ages.

“The fact that even such an influential group has been brought on board with a fairly quick schedule shows that people are really worried. Everyone has seen in their own corner the mess our nature is in. Globally, the situation is alarming. “, Kovalainen says.

Modified on 12.12. at 2:14 p.m.: Added information about Kovalainen's book and Finlandia nomination.